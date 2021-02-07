Community notes for Feb. 7, 2021

Bedford County high schools to introduce anonymous reporting app





In the coming weeks, high schools in Bedford County Public Schools will introduce an app, “STOPit,” to allow users to anonymously report dangerous situations to school staff.

Mac Duis, chief operations officer for BCPS, said the mobile app or website will send a notification to school and division staff who will be able to address any immediate danger or follow up on an incident.

Duis said students, staff or parents can make reports about harassment, bullying or an active, dangerous situation on a school campus. The division hopes the anonymity of the app and website will give a voice to students, staff or parents who may feel uncomfortable speaking up, he said.

Climate surveys over the past few years have shown that some students said they felt reluctant to come forward and report incidents such as bullying or harassment, Duis said, and the division wanted to provide them a safe option to report incidents.