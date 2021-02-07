Community notes for Feb. 7, 2021

Bedford County high schools to introduce anonymous reporting app
In the coming weeks, high schools in Bedford County Public Schools will introduce an app, “STOPit,” to allow users to anonymously report dangerous situations to school staff.
Mac Duis, chief operations officer for BCPS, said the mobile app or website will send a notification to school and division staff who will be able to address any immediate danger or follow up on an incident.
Duis said students, staff or parents can make reports about harassment, bullying or an active, dangerous situation on a school campus. The division hopes the anonymity of the app and website will give a voice to students, staff or parents who may feel uncomfortable speaking up, he said.
Climate surveys over the past few years have shown that some students said they felt reluctant to come forward and report incidents such as bullying or harassment, Duis said, and the division wanted to provide them a safe option to report incidents.
Duis said the three county high schools will be training students, staff and parents on how to responsibly use the app and website over the next few weeks. The tool will be available for use by early March, he said, and will cost the division an estimated $7,000 annually.
Bedford principal honored by state
Jefferson Forest High School Assistant Principal Austin Norman has been named the 2021 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal of Virginia by a panel of principals and superintendents representing the Principal Awards Committee of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.
According to a news release, Norman has taught students in kindergarten through 12th grades during his 38 years in education. He has spent the past seven years as assistant principal at Jefferson Forest.
“VASSP strives to identify and showcase the best assistant principals across the Commonwealth so we can capture and share their effective practices,’’ said Randy Barrack, executive director of VASSP.
“We are so proud of Dr. Norman’s accomplishments and dedication to our school community,” Julie Rogers, interim superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools, said in a statement. “This recognition could not happen to a more deserving school leader.”
Norman will be honored at the June 2021 Virginia Middle and High School Principals Conference & Exposition in Richmond, and recognized nationally at the 2021 National Principals Conference.
SML photography
contest set for April
The Smith Mountain Arts Council will hold its 25th Annual John Faber Memorial Photography Contest and Show on April 24 and 25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 S. Old Moneta Rd., Moneta.
Photographers can submit up to four entries each in eight categories, such as landscapes and seascapes, people, architecture, wildlife and pets, and more, according to a news release.
Multiple prizes will be awarded in each category. The contest is open to all photographers.
For more information, including an entry form, visit: http://smithmountainartscouncil.com/Art-Show-2021
Cooperative Living to host youth art contest
“Cooperative Living” magazine is accepting entries for its 19th annual Youth Art Contest, “which is designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland,” according to a news release.
This year’s theme is “How My Pet Makes Life Better.” The contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
For more information, including an online entry form, visit: www.co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art
Girls on the Run gets $10K Pacific Life grant
Girls on the Run of Central Virginia received a $10,000 grant from the Pacific Life Foundation to support Girls on the Run programs in the Lynchburg area, according to a news release.
“This grant aligns with Pacific Life’s mission of supporting communities where Pacific Life employees live and work,” the release states.
Girls on the Run of Central Virginia is a nonprofit for girls in third through eighth grades that “inspires adolescent girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident through an intentional curriculum that creatively integrates running,” the release states.