Community notes for Jan. 31, 2021

Taxpayers must not have income exceeding $54,000 to qualify. No appointment is necessary. If spouses are filing jointly, both must be present.

Attendees should bring photo ID; Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse, and dependents; birth dates for themselves their spouse, and dependents; wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers; interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099); a copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available; proof of bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit (a blank check); if applicable, the total paid for day care and the day care provider’s tax identifying number (Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number); Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements; and copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.

City announces more

sites to recycle grease

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s neighborhood centers and the Templeton Senior Center have partnered with Lynchburg Water Resources “to help keep our community pipes clean and our environment safe” with new locations to recycle grease, according to a news release.