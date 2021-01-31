Community notes for Jan. 31, 2021

CVCC offers 12-week courses
Central Virginia Community college is offering 12-week courses for the spring 2021 semester.
According to Christopher Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement at CVCC, the community college has not offered 12-week courses in two or three years. Most classes at CVCC are 16 weeks long and some are eight weeks, he said.
According to a news release from the college, five college general education classes have been formed for the shortened spring 2021, 12-week semester which begins on Monday, Feb. 8 — Principles of Public Speaking, College Composition I, US History I, Intro to Computer Applications and Concepts and College Success Skills.
Bryant said especially amid the pandemic, the college is focused on flexibility and student success.
“We want them to have options that they didn’t have before,” Bryant said. “And we realize the anxieties and stresses that are caused by the pandemic and health issues and loss of jobs and career unease, and we want to offer a more diverse menu for educational opportunities.”
The deadline for registration is Feb. 7.
Sedalia Center
seeks artists
The Sedalia Center in Bedford seeks African American and African Diaspora artists for an upcoming exhibit opening on Juneteenth — which is Saturday, June 19 — and lasting through the summer.
The call is open to all visual artists age 18 or older located in or from Bedford, its surrounding counties including Amherst, Campbell, Pittsylvania, Franklin, Roanoke, Botetourt, and Rockbridge, and the city of Lynchburg, according to a news release. There is no entry fee.
“The exhibit will feature artists and artisans working in painting, drawing, textiles, photography, sculpture, metal, wood, clay, fiber, mixed media (including audio and digital), performance art, interdisciplinary practices, and site-specific installations,” the news release states. The deadline for entries is Feb. 12.
For more information, contact the exhibition’s curator, Veronica Jackson at veronica@jacksondesigngroup.com, or call the Sedalia Center at (434) 299-5080, or visit its website at www.sedaliacenter.org.
RC opens nominations
for teaching award
Randolph College is accepting nominees for the Science Teaching Award from Randolph (STAR), which honors a high school science teacher.
Recognizing a teacher who “exhibits excellence in the teaching of science and contributes significantly to the lives of students, providing inspirational guidance and encouragement,” the award was first introduced as part of the college’s annual SciFest in 2020.
Applications are accepted until midnight Feb. 22.
Full or part-time teachers in Lynchburg or the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson may be nominated by administrators, colleagues, parents, students or themselves. Nominations must include a letter of the nominee’s qualifications, a resumé or CV, no more than five supporting documents and at least three letters of recommendation.
Three teachers will be chosen as finalists and the winner will receive a $1,500 stipend and a $1,000 unrestricted grant for their department. The winner will be announced at the college’s annual SciFest in March.
LU School of Law to
offer tax help
Liberty University’s School of Law will host Volunteer Income Tax Assistance services free for qualifying individuals from Feb. 16 to March 5, according to a news release.
For the first and second weeks, sessions will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For the third week, sessions will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The assistance sessions will be offered at the Liberty Mountain Conference Center in Candlers Station Shopping Center. Masks are required inside.
Taxpayers must not have income exceeding $54,000 to qualify. No appointment is necessary. If spouses are filing jointly, both must be present.
Attendees should bring photo ID; Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse, and dependents; birth dates for themselves their spouse, and dependents; wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers; interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099); a copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available; proof of bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit (a blank check); if applicable, the total paid for day care and the day care provider’s tax identifying number (Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number); Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements; and copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.
City announces more
sites to recycle grease
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s neighborhood centers and the Templeton Senior Center have partnered with Lynchburg Water Resources “to help keep our community pipes clean and our environment safe” with new locations to recycle grease, according to a news release.
“One of the largest issues in local sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease in sewer pipes. When these ingredients are poured down the drain, they solidify in the sewer pipes, mixing with non-flushable items (like wet wipes and shop rags) and create ‘fatbergs’ that block the sewer lines and cause costly and unsafe overflows into backyards, forests, and streams,” the city said in a news release.
Now, residents can drop off cooking oil and grease for recycling at the neighborhood centers — College Hill, Daniel’s Hill, Diamond Hill, Fairview Heights, Jefferson Park, and Yoder Center — during open hours, the Templeton Senior Center during open hours, or the Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is open 24/7 for grease recycling.
For more information about the grease recycling program and proper grease disposal, visit: www.lynchburgva.gov/enjoy-feast-recycle-grease
Schewels Home Mattress sale
to benefit Salvation Army
Schewels Home is holding a “Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event,” in which a portion of every mattress sold through April 30 will generate money for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by the Salvation Army.
“I was disheartened to learn that families receiving assistance through government-sponsored food programs are not able to use those funds to purchase diapers. Without money to buy an adequate supply of diapers, parents and caregivers may leave infants in soiled diapers, increasing health risks and limiting their access to childcare programs,” Schewels Home Co-Owner Jack Schewel said in a news release.
Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home stores or learn more about the work The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg does throughout the year at SalvationArmyLynchburg.org.