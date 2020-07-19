Community notes for July 19, 2020

The Lynchburg-based nuclear-services firm BWX Technologies recently donated two tractor-trailer loads of surplus food from its Mt. Athos Road facility to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The food bank said in a news release the trucks had a mix of dry and frozen foods that will be distributed through the United Way of Central Virginia and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to both food bank partner and non-partner agencies.
The donation will provide about 23,133 meals, the food bank said.
Forest nonprofit gets custom shuttle bus
The Forest-based nonprofit Harmony Day Support on July 9 received a new, custom shuttle bus from manufacturer Forest River Bus.
Harmony Day Support was chosen to receive the vehicle from among more than 200 applicants after Forest River chose to give away its 100,000th bus, according to a news release.
The Berkshire Ultra 28 bus seats up to 26 passengers and has ADA-compliant wheelchair positions and a COVID-19 driver partition, among other features.
Harmony Day Support provides “individual encouragement and support to adolescents and adults with various levels of developmental disabilities in order to lead to harmony and balance in their daily lives,” according to its website.
Appomattox park to hold virtual camp
Appomattox Court House National Historic Park will hold a virtual Civil War summer camp from July 27 through July 31.
Virtual campers will take part in up to two 30-minute programs a day for the week and may attend all or some of those sessions.
There are no fees, but participants must register by contacting the park’s educational coordinator, Brandon Chamberlain, at Brandon_Chamberlain@nps.gov or by calling (434) 352-8987 ext. 231.
When registering, include which session(s) your child would like to join. Space is limited to the first 15 campers to sign up.
Lynchburg Bar Association named Bar Association of Year
The Lynchburg Bar Association (LBA), founded in 1915, carries out community outreach efforts and strives to promote the relationships between citizens and the law.
The Lynchburg Bar Association coordinates a decade long community outreach program dedicated to teaching middle school students what the rule of law is and the importance of law in society.
The “Rule of Law” project prepares kids for the Virginia State Bar’s “So, You’re 18” program.
Pro bono work is central to the mission of the LBA, and the close partnership the bar association has with the Virginia Legal Aid Society.
The LBA Conflicts Panel helps clients who cannot be assisted by VLAS because of conflicts. Members have worked with Liberty University School of Law to encourage law students to begin pro bono work.
LBA offers a mentorship program for newly admitted attorneys in which an established attorney assists a new attorney with a pro bono job.
The CLSBA will present the 2020 Bar Association of the Year Award at the Lynchburg Bar Association’s next in-person meeting in December 2020.
Riverviews Artspace Annual Juried Art Show call for entries
This group exhibition is open to artists across the nation who work in a variety of media with no limit on subject matter.
Every year a juror is selected to handpick the artwork to be included and to award our prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. A People’s Choice Award will be selected by our visitors who cast a vote for their favorite work during the first month of the exhibit.
Our prizes are $1,000 for 1st place, $500 for 2nd place, $250 for 3rd place and $100 for People’s Choice.
Exhibition runs Nov. 6 through Dec. 11 with an opening at 5 p.m., Nov. 6. Juror’s Talk and awards ceremony at 6 p.m., Nov. 6. People’s Choice Award announced 6 p.m., Dec. 4.
This year’s juror is Washington, DC-based artist, critic, and curator Jeffry Cudlin, Professor of Curatorial Studies and Practice at Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in Baltimore.
Since 2011, Cudlin has worked with students on hands-on, real-world projects in MICA’s first-in-the-nation MFA in Curatorial Practice program founded by visionary curator George Ciscle.
The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Sept. 4. The $35 entry fee is nonrefundable. Each artist may submit up to three entries in any medium and any subject matter.
Work must be original and have been completed in the last five years. If selected, 2D work must be ready to hang with appropriate hardware and 3D work must come with display instructions and hardware.
Artists are responsible for delivery and pickup of work, and any associated cost. If works are shipped, artists must include a prepaid return shipping label.
Please email your completed form and images with subject line “Juried Show Entry” to assistant curator Meg Weston at meg@riverviews.net. Entry fees can be paid by check, please see the entry form for instruction. Entry forms are online at: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c3 e5990f8370a63f1739397/t/5f0df376df08aa676c53ff37/1594749822820/RVAS_12th+AJAS_Entry+Form_Fillable.pdf.
— From staff reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!