Community notes for July 26, 2020

Four Bedford County students, all graduates of Staunton River High School, have been named 4-H All Stars. 2019 graduates, Ethan Jackson (Virginia FFA State President 2019), Josh Powers (Virginia FFA State Vice President 2020), and Andrew Tuck; and 2020 graduate, Samantha Holdren remain active members of the Smith Mountain FFA Chapter and the Bedford Livestock Club, and they each participated in local, regional and state competitions through 4-H and FFA. The All Star’s goal is to contribute to positive youth development through service to 4-H, but the leadership skills learned translate to all facets of life. These students are now members of the Skelton Chapter of 4-H All Stars.
Powers’ Agriculture Sales Team at the 2018 FFA State Competition placed fifth overall out of 13 teams and 51 students. He won Virginia FFA Tractor Operators Contest, Virginia 4-H Tractor Operators Contest, and he was on the winning team for the Virginia Livestock Judging Contest.
Tuck won fourth place in the individual competition for Agriculture Sales and was on the winning team for the Virginia Livestock Judging Contest.
Holdren won second place in the state junior public speaking competition and was on the first-place team in livestock judging.
Ethan Jackson was the first Bedford County student to be named 2019 Virginia FFA State President. He was on the winning team for the Virginia Livestock Judging Contest and named an All American in the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.
Typically, new members are welcomed into the ranks of All Stars through an induction ceremony held during State 4-H Congress at Virginia Tech. Because of COVID-19, the Virginia 4-H All Stars held a Virtual Welcome Event on June 24 where they formally recognized each member. Each person who gained full membership this year is invited to join for an in-person induction in June 2021.
Fraternity chapter awards scholarships
The Lynchburg Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented seven scholarship winners their scholarship stipends at an event Thursday.
The seven scholarship winners were: Terrence Ward of Lynchburg (Liberty University), Devante Sorrells of Amherst (University of Lynchburg), Desmond Harvey of Lynchburg (University of Lynchburg), Juwuan Wright of Amherst (University of Virginia), Tabron Mabins of Gretna (Old Dominion University), Quinton Monroe of Altavista (University of Virginia) and Brandon Tweedy of Altavista (University of Virginia).
Founded in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is the first intercollegiate Black Greek letter fraternity. The Lynchburg Alumni chapter has distributed more than $100,000 in scholarship financial aid to local students over the past 30 years.
Contributors include the Bank of the James, Patrick Henry Family Services, BWX Technologies Inc. and the Lynchburg public.
CommUNITY initiative launches from Bower Center for the Arts
The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and Bower Center for the Arts are introducing a new initiative: “Celebrating CommUNITY through creativity, commerce, service, education and faith.”
The first activity of the initiative is the CommuniTREE, a project meant to encourage individuals to create and connect through self-expression. To be displayed in the front window of the Bower Center during the month of August, members of the community are invited to decorate a leaf or leave a positive message that will be added to the CommuniTree and unveiled during Second Fridays on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.
Leaves may be downloaded online and decorated from home, or can be safely decorated at the Bower Center and other locations in the Town of Bedford. Further announcements will be made about additional creation and drop off locations.
Visit the Bower Center’s website at bowercenter.org for more information and updates.
More information about the CommUNITY initiative may be found at bedfordareachamber.com.
Bedford Cooperative Extension offering online canning class
The Bedford Cooperative Extension is offering an online canning course for anyone who would like to learn the art of home canning. For $15, the self-paced Virginia Cooperative Extension Home Food Preservation course offers instruction on canning, freezing, dehydration and fermentation, and includes training on the science behind food preservation. Students may learn to can with confidence and learn to tell when canned goods are safe for consumption to avoid potential health hazards.
Individuals with a pressure canner or water bath canner may get their canner lid inspected and pressure gage tested by contacting their local Cooperative Extension office.
Course registration is available online at: register.ext.vt.edu/search/public CourseSearchDetails.do? method=load&course Id=1208936
Contact Family Consumer Science Bedford Extension Agent Susan Prillaman at (540) 586-7675,or sprillam@vt.edu.
Local 2020 graduates recognized by Kaine
High school graduates in the class of 2020 were recognized by U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, including Brookville High School graduate Maggie Mace and Rustburg High School graduate Ashley Fitzgerald.
This spring, high school graduation ceremonies across the nation and state were postponed, adapted or canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to recognize the affected seniors, Kaine launched a contest entitled “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker,” and asked graduates to submit graduation speeches they would have liked to have given at graduation.
According to a press release, Kaine selected 50 winners — including local graduates Mace and Fitzgerald — and shared their speeches on his Facebook page and website. Collectively, the release said, the videos received more than 300,000 views on Facebook.
Campbell Co. Schools receives two Creating Excellence awards
Two Campbell County Public Schools programs were recognized by the Virginia Department of Education with 2020 Creating Excellence awards.
According to the awards announcement, the annual creating excellence awards recognize “programs and partnerships that promote excellence in career and technical education.”
The division received the 2020 Creating Excellence Business Partnership Award for Region 5 for its partnership with BWX Technologies. At the July 20 meeting of the Campbell County School Board, Jon Hardie, principal of the Campbell County Technical Center, recognized officials from BWX Technologies for their continued support of the division’s manufacturing technology program.
Brookville High School’s horticulture program was selected as the Region 5 winner of the 2020 Creating Excellence Program Award. Hardie said he hopes to recognize Yvonne Hansotte, horticulture teacher at the school, at the board’s Aug. 10 meeting.
Staunton River graduate elected FFA state vice president
Josh Powers, a 2019 Staunton River graduate and current Virginia Tech student, has been elected Future Farmers of America state vice president the Bedford County Office of Economic Development and the Bedford County Agricultural Economic Development Board announced Wednesday. Powers will serve a one-year term and represent the association at schools and organizations across Virginia. The Virginia FFA has more than 9,000 members. Powers has received numerous FFA awards, most recently the Virginia FFA’s Agricultural Education award for his work educating farmers in Southeast Africa.
