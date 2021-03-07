Community notes for March 7, 2021

Lynchburg, Monacans get housing grant funds
Lynchburg is receiving more than $1.1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for affordable housing.
The city will receive $718,593 through the department’s Community Development Block Grants program and $413,856 through the department’s HOME Investment Partnerships program.
The CDBG program “provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities,” according to a news release from U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, announcing the round of more than $95.5 million total in HUD grants across Virginia.
The HOME Investment Partnerships program “helps to expand the supply of quality, affordable housing to families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund programs that meet local needs and priorities,” the news release states.
“We’re glad to see these federal funds go toward providing housing resources for individuals who are struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19,” Warner and Kaine said in the release. “We will continue to push for federal assistance to better support Virginians in these challenging times.”
HUD also has awarded $302,115 to the Amherst County-based Monacan Indian Nation, as part of $1.1 million in Indian Housing Block Grant funding awarded to seven tribes across the commonwealth.
“These grants will provide critical support to tribal communities working to develop and maintain affordable housing on their lands,” Jane Miller, Deputy Regional Administrator for HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region, said in a news release.
Centra heart program gets $300K from Stroobants Foundation
The Centra Foundation has received a $300,000 grant from the Al Stroobants Foundation to support a new program at Lynchburg General Hospital’s Stroobants Cardiovasular Center.
“This program will provide eligible patients experiencing cardiogenic shock with an LVAD [left ventricular assist device], a battery-operated mechanical pump that is surgically implanted to help the heart pump blood to the rest of the body,” the foundation said in a news release.
“Today, many open-heart surgery cases are sent out of town annually because the surgeries are too risky without the ability to implant an LVAD if one is suddenly needed. The LVAD program will ensure more heart patients receive care locally, whether they ultimately receive an LVAD implant,” the release states.
The Centra Foundation says about 40 patients each year will be eligible to use the LVAD. The program is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.
The Centra Foundation, founded in 1993, develops resources to support the region’s chief health care provider, Centra, and through donations is able to sponsor free medical screenings, provide continuing education for clinicians, provide scholarships to nursing students and more.
The Al Stroobants Foundation was founded in 2006 by the late Alphonse Stroobants, who founded the production machinery manufacturer Belvac.
Nelson nonprofits receive $61,500 in grant funding
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its second year in Virginia, the Nelson County Community Fund Inc. has awarded area nonprofits grant money for its Winter 2020 Cycle.
Nelson County Community Fund distributed $61,500 to nonprofits working to protect the health of migrant farm workers as well as those that provide financial support to needy families and college-bound students, a news release from the organization states.
The Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative, a recently formed organization, received a grant to support its mission to develop health care and educational resources for migrant and seasonal farm workers, the release notes.
Funds are being used to spearhead a COVID-19 mitigation effort involving local growers, farm workers and health care providers to screen and vaccinate seasonal and migrant workers.
The Blue Ridge Interfaith Ministry received a portion of the grant to continue providing one-time financial assistance for utilities and other needs to indigent households.
According to the release, the Monticello Area Community Action Agency’s emergency assistance program, dubbed “Navigation,” also received grant funds to help low-income families with rent and utilities on top of other needs.
Another MACAA program, “Project Discovery,” was granted funds to continue supporting low-income, first-generation college-bound high school students. The program, the release notes, focuses on providing technology to build on virtual learning.
For more information about NCCF or to apply for a grant, visit nelsonfund.org.
— From staff reports
