Community notes for March 7, 2021

“These grants will provide critical support to tribal communities working to develop and maintain affordable housing on their lands,” Jane Miller, Deputy Regional Administrator for HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region, said in a news release.

Centra heart program gets $300K from Stroobants Foundation

The Centra Foundation has received a $300,000 grant from the Al Stroobants Foundation to support a new program at Lynchburg General Hospital’s Stroobants Cardiovasular Center.

“This program will provide eligible patients experiencing cardiogenic shock with an LVAD [left ventricular assist device], a battery-operated mechanical pump that is surgically implanted to help the heart pump blood to the rest of the body,” the foundation said in a news release.

“Today, many open-heart surgery cases are sent out of town annually because the surgeries are too risky without the ability to implant an LVAD if one is suddenly needed. The LVAD program will ensure more heart patients receive care locally, whether they ultimately receive an LVAD implant,” the release states.

The Centra Foundation says about 40 patients each year will be eligible to use the LVAD. The program is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.