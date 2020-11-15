Community notes for Nov. 15, 2020

Water utilities urge proper grease disposal





With the holiday season coming up, Lynchburg Water Resources and the Bedford Regional Water Authority are reminding people to properly dispose of grease and cooking oils.

Pouring grease and oil down the drain can clog pipes, block sewer lines and cause unsafe overflows into yards, forests and streams, according to a news release.

Free grease disposal kits are available at select dates and times at the Lynchburg Community Market, the city’s Parks and Recreation neighborhood centers, the BRWA Administration Building and other locations.

For more information, including a complete list of pickup locations, visit: www.lynchburgva.gov/enjoy-feast-recycle-grease.

Bedford museum preps train display

The Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library will continue its annual train display this year, although with coronavirus-related safety modifications.

The O-gauge layout takes up the majority of the museum’s third floor and includes the town and county of Bedford.