Community notes for Nov. 15, 2020

Water utilities urge proper grease disposal
With the holiday season coming up, Lynchburg Water Resources and the Bedford Regional Water Authority are reminding people to properly dispose of grease and cooking oils.
Pouring grease and oil down the drain can clog pipes, block sewer lines and cause unsafe overflows into yards, forests and streams, according to a news release.
Free grease disposal kits are available at select dates and times at the Lynchburg Community Market, the city’s Parks and Recreation neighborhood centers, the BRWA Administration Building and other locations.
For more information, including a complete list of pickup locations, visit: www.lynchburgva.gov/enjoy-feast-recycle-grease.
Bedford museum preps train display
The Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library will continue its annual train display this year, although with coronavirus-related safety modifications.
The O-gauge layout takes up the majority of the museum’s third floor and includes the town and county of Bedford.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, from Black Friday to the first Saturday in January. The first three Fridays in December, it will be open until 8 p.m.
The museum is at 201 E. Main St. in Bedford. Visitors are asked to wear masks; hand sanitizer will be available. For more information, call (540) 586-4520.
Alzheimer’s event raises more than $115K
Participants in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Lynchburg event have raised more than $115,628 to support care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a news release.
Due to COVID-19 , participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region on Oct. 17, rather than together as one group.
The fundraiser has a goal of raising $219,556 by Dec. 31. For more information, visit: www.alz.org/lynchburgwalk.
Nonprofit launches fundraiser online
The We Recover Group of Lynchburg has launched its annual fundraiser online.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and prizes include a tattoo gift certificate, a rock climbing membership, a salt spa gift package and more.
The We Recover Group is a volunteer-run nonprofit that fights drug and alcohol addiction.
For more information, visit: www.werecovergroup.com
Patrick Henry earns accreditation
Patrick Henry Family Services recently earned the Teaching Family Association accreditation after a two-year process.
The Teaching-Family Model accreditation process “evaluates implementation of 15 Standards related to performance and quality of treatment at all organization levels, with a focus on the persons receiving services, their families and practitioners. Accreditation in the Teaching-Family Model is rigorous and assures agency-wide adherence to best practices leading to quality outcomes for clients,” according to a news release.
For more information about the Teaching Family Association accreditation, visit: www.teaching-family.org.
