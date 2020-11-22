Community notes for Nov. 22, 2020

Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

Through Wednesday, Dec. 2, donors can drop off toys at Heritage Green, at 201 Lillian Lane in Lynchburg between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Boxes are set up outside of the assisted living and memory care buildings, according to a news release.

To date, the Toys for Tots program has distributed 584 million toys to 265 million children. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Bedford police earn accreditation

The Bedford Police Department earned its first international accreditation certification from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies on Nov. 13, according to a news release from the department.

The accreditation required a review of the department’s compliance with standards, interviews with citizens and a public hearing.

An assessment report “concluded that the Bedford Police Department is a very professional law enforcement agency committed to providing a high level of law enforcement services to the community,” according to the news release.