Community notes for Nov. 22, 2020

Lynchburg nonprofits get $100K
Three Lynchburg nonprofits together have received $100,000 from the Pacific Life Foundation.
The foundation donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, $25,000 to Lynchburg Daily Bread and $25,000 to Park View Community Mission.
The donations were part of $500,000 in gifts from the foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Donations also went to organizations in California and Nebraska.
Pacific Life is a California-based insurance and investment firm with an office in downtown Lynchburg.
Nelson County Pantry kicks off fundraiser
The Nelson County Pantry in Lovingston is challenging 10 local businesses to each donate $1,000 to support those in need.
The pantry has started a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/nelson-county-pantry.
The pantry also is collecting toys, clothes and blankets. For more information, contact Marian Dixon at (434) 263-6694.
Toys for Tots collection underway
Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
Through Wednesday, Dec. 2, donors can drop off toys at Heritage Green, at 201 Lillian Lane in Lynchburg between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Boxes are set up outside of the assisted living and memory care buildings, according to a news release.
To date, the Toys for Tots program has distributed 584 million toys to 265 million children. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Bedford police earn accreditation
The Bedford Police Department earned its first international accreditation certification from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies on Nov. 13, according to a news release from the department.
The accreditation required a review of the department’s compliance with standards, interviews with citizens and a public hearing.
An assessment report “concluded that the Bedford Police Department is a very professional law enforcement agency committed to providing a high level of law enforcement services to the community,” according to the news release.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!