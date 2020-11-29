Community notes for Nov. 29, 2020

The Lynchburg Public Library’s Born to Read program is seeking donations to continue providing books to mothers and newborn babies at Virginia Baptist Hospital.

Since August 2000, the partnership between the library and hospital has provided more than 46,000 books along with pamphlets emphasizing the importance of parents reading to their children.

The program requires $3,000 annually, and after 20 years the funds have been depleted. The giving campaign lasts through Dec. 2.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofLPL/

Senior-care company moves gift program online

Home Instead, a network of in-home care services for seniors, is moving its “Be A Santa to a Senior” gift program online.

Donors can purchase gifts for local seniors from wish lists on Amazon Business. No gifts will be collected locally due to COVID-19 concerns.

Links to the wish lists can be found on tree ornaments at more than a dozen Lynchburg-area businesses, libraries and other organizations through Dec. 18.

For more information, including where to find a tree, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (540) 966-3399.