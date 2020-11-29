Community notes for Nov. 29, 2020

Lynchburg Academy of Medicine honors doctor
The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine has awarded its highest honor, the William H. Barney Distinguished Service Award, to Dr. William Jones.
Jones began his practice at Brookneal Family Practice Center more than 30 years ago. Among other things, he has served as medical examiner for Virginia and has taught at multiple universities in the commonwealth, according to a news release from the academy.
The academy said the award is given every fall and honors Dr. William Barney, a community leader, past president of the Academy of Medicine and also of the Medical Society of Virginia.
Bedford health center gets grant money
The Bedford Community Health Foundation has awarded Bedford Community Health Center with $9,155 in grant funding for co-pays and prescription assistance, according to a news release from the Johnson Health Center.
The nonprofit Johnson Health Center opened the Bedford Community Health Center in 2014 to better serve Bedford residents.
It provides primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy and transportation services to adults and children.
Born to Read program seeks funds to continue
The Lynchburg Public Library’s Born to Read program is seeking donations to continue providing books to mothers and newborn babies at Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Since August 2000, the partnership between the library and hospital has provided more than 46,000 books along with pamphlets emphasizing the importance of parents reading to their children.
The program requires $3,000 annually, and after 20 years the funds have been depleted. The giving campaign lasts through Dec. 2.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofLPL/
Senior-care company moves gift program online
Home Instead, a network of in-home care services for seniors, is moving its “Be A Santa to a Senior” gift program online.
Donors can purchase gifts for local seniors from wish lists on Amazon Business. No gifts will be collected locally due to COVID-19 concerns.
Links to the wish lists can be found on tree ornaments at more than a dozen Lynchburg-area businesses, libraries and other organizations through Dec. 18.
For more information, including where to find a tree, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (540) 966-3399.
