Community notes for Oct. 11, 2020

Amherst County gets $1.1M in business grants
Amherst County has been awarded $1,119,650 in Community Development Block Grants for a pair of projects to help county businesses recover from the public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county was the first locality in Virginia to receive a CDBG Urgent Need grant, getting $569,650 for Swissomation Virginia, an Amherst-based business, to increase production of ventilators to meet a crucial need during the crisis. The company specializes in micromachining small parts, usually smaller than the size of a dime, with extreme accuracy.
CDBG awards are federally funded and administered by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
The second project is $550,000 for small business recovery assistance referred to as the Back in Business grant. The money will help bolster the county’s small business support program and assist at least 50 businesses, according to a news release from the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County.
The money will provide rent relief and equipment purchases that allow businesses to reopen safely and in accordance with state guidelines. The county is partnering with the Small Business Development Center to offer support services for e-commerce orientation and training, technology training and specific assessments for each business to help them strengthen their online presence.
Businesses interested in the recovery grant can find out more information by visiting www.amherstvabusiness.com.
Centra awards community health grants
Centra recently announced the recipients of its 2020 community health grants.
Receiving grants were: Community Access Network, $75,000; United Way of Central Virginia, $25,000; Second State Amherst, $20,000; Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, $20,000; Lynchburg Daily Bread, $14,000; Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, $10,000; Meals on Wheels of Prince Edward County, $8,000; and the Bedford Community Health Foundation, $3,000.
Recipients were selected based on an assessment of community health needs and the organizations’ COVID-19 response, according to a news release from Centra.
Centra’s next grant cycle will open Feb. 1.
Coast Guard Foundation scholarship awarded
Samantha Ortiz-Clark, child of U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Jacob Clark, from Lynchburg, has been awarded a scholarship from the Coast Guard Foundation.
Ortiz-Clark is attending Swarthmore College this fall, according to a foundation news release.
The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, awarded 167 scholarships this year totaling $503,000 in support, according to the release.
