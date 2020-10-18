Community notes for Oct. 18, 2020

Foster Fuels holding coat drive
Brookneal-based Foster Fuels is holding a “Spread the Warmth” event, accepting new and gently used coats at Foster Fuels locations until Nov. 13.
The event focuses on children’s coats for distribution to local elementary schools and kids in need. Adult sizes also are accepted for donation to local high schools and Lake Christian Ministries, Foster Fuels said in a news release.
Last year’s event resulted in 408 coats collected. For more information, go to fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth.
Lynchburg Parks & Rec honored at state conference
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation won three awards at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society annual statewide conference this year.
The parks system’s Sibshops program won Best New Program. Sibshops allows siblings of children with special needs to find peer support and education in a recreational setting. Diamond Hill Neighborhood Center earned an award for Best New Renovation (Brick and Mortar). Rachel Smith, the department’s community recreation programmer, won the Outstanding New Professional award.
In all, the VRPS received almost 100 applications vying for awards in 14 different categories, the city parks department said in a news release.
Bedford nonprofit gets $8K grant
The Wharton Memorial Foundation of Bedford has received an $8,000 grant from The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation toward the continued development of the Children’s Storybook Garden within the Wharton Garden.
“Located perfectly next to the Bedford Public Library, The Storybook Garden was designed to encourage a love of reading while, at the same time, benefit the Bedford community with a beautiful and safe gathering space that promotes play-based, nature-based learning,” according to a news release.
The nonprofit Wharton Memorial Foundation has a mission “to honor and continue the gardening legacies of Mrs. Louise Bibb Wharton and Mrs. Eloise Gregory, to encourage interest in horticulture through the creation and maintenance of public gardens, and to promote the development of North Bridge Street as a cultural and historic area through gardening, restoring historic structures and supporting the programs of the Bedford Central Library, the Bedford Historic Society and other neighboring institutions.”
