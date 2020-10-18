Community notes for Oct. 18, 2020

Foster Fuels holding coat drive

Brookneal-based Foster Fuels is holding a “Spread the Warmth” event, accepting new and gently used coats at Foster Fuels locations until Nov. 13.

The event focuses on children’s coats for distribution to local elementary schools and kids in need. Adult sizes also are accepted for donation to local high schools and Lake Christian Ministries, Foster Fuels said in a news release.

Last year’s event resulted in 408 coats collected. For more information, go to fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth.

Lynchburg Parks & Rec honored at state conference

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation won three awards at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society annual statewide conference this year.

The parks system’s Sibshops program won Best New Program. Sibshops allows siblings of children with special needs to find peer support and education in a recreational setting. Diamond Hill Neighborhood Center earned an award for Best New Renovation (Brick and Mortar). Rachel Smith, the department’s community recreation programmer, won the Outstanding New Professional award.