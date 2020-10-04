 Skip to main content
Community notes for Oct. 4, 2020

Nonprofits aim to record local conversations

VPM, a Richmond-based nonprofit that owns PBS and NPR stations in Virginia, has begun a partnership with StoryCorps, a national nonprofit that records and preserves personal stories.

The One Small Step Initiative aims to “facilitate and broadcast conversations with Americans of opposing viewpoints,” according to a news release.

The conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VPM also plans to broadcast some of the submissions from its local communities.

For more information on participating, visit vpm.org/onesmallstep.

Free flu shots offered in Nelson County

Free drive-thru flu shots will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

The shots are available for anyone ages 3 and older, unless they have COVID-19 symptoms or are in quarantine/isolation.

No appointments are needed; shots will be given on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.

For more information, call the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health at (540) 967-3703 or visit www.tjhd.org.

Clothing giveaway planned

The Park View Community Mission will hold a free clothing giveaway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 in the lower level of the Plaza shopping center, 2323 Memorial Ave., Suite 27.

Dubbed “The Great Community Closet Cleanout,” the event will have men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes for all seasons and all sizes, according to Park View’s website. Household items also will be available.

Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call (434) 845-8468 or email info@parkviewmission.org.

— From staff reports

