Community notes for Oct. 4, 2020

Nonprofits aim to record local conversations

VPM, a Richmond-based nonprofit that owns PBS and NPR stations in Virginia, has begun a partnership with StoryCorps, a national nonprofit that records and preserves personal stories.

The One Small Step Initiative aims to “facilitate and broadcast conversations with Americans of opposing viewpoints,” according to a news release.

The conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VPM also plans to broadcast some of the submissions from its local communities.

For more information on participating, visit vpm.org/onesmallstep.

Free flu shots offered in Nelson County

Free drive-thru flu shots will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

The shots are available for anyone ages 3 and older, unless they have COVID-19 symptoms or are in quarantine/isolation.

No appointments are needed; shots will be given on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.