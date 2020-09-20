Community notes for Sept. 20, 2020

Lynchburg expands business grant program
The City of Lynchburg has announced that the application process for its CARES Small Business Recovery Grant Program has reopened with new eligibility criteria to reach more businesses.
Eligible small businesses may receive up to $10,000 in support, depending on the number of full-time equivalent employees, according to a news release.
The program, administered by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg and the Office of Economic Development & Tourism, aims to provide financial assistance to businesses whose operations have been closed or restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New eligibility criteria will reach more small businesses with at least $50,000 but no more than $5 million in annual gross revenues, according to the news release.
Retail businesses deemed “essential” by the Governor’s Executive Order 53 are now eligible but will need to prove that they meet all other eligibility criteria. Nonprofit organizations are also now eligible for the recovery program.
Businesses and organizations should review all eligibility requirements and submit an online application by Sept. 25, 2020. For more information or to apply, visit: www.opportunitylynchburg.com/cares
Free flu shots offered in Lynchburg
Four upcoming events to provide free flu shots will be held in Lynchburg.
They will be held:
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 28 at Jefferson Park, 405 York St.,
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 29 at 317 Norwood St. in Daniels Hill,
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1005 17th St. in Diamond Hill, and
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 2 at 811 Jackson St. in College Hill.
For more information, call the Central Virginia Health District at (434) 477-5941.
Roads to Recovery to host virtual recovery walk
The Lynchburg-based nonprofit Roads to Recovery will be host its first virtual recovery walk Sept. 26 to encourage recovery throughout the community while raising money, according to a news release.
“Join Roads to Recovery, wherever you are, and be a part of supporting recovery from substance use disorder. Whether you walk, run, bike, or even jump on a treadmill, you can help bring awareness to, not just Roads to Recovery, but the entire recovery community,” according to the release. Those who sign up also get a free T-shirt.
Money raised will go toward “providing programs to assist with helping those seeking long-term recovery in our community,” the release said.
Fore more information, go online to www.givesignup.org/Race/VA/Lynchburg/GetHighonRecoveryRecoveryWalk, call (434) 455-0053 or email katherinedaniel@roads2recovery.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!