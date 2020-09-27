Community notes for Sept. 27, 2020

“As volunteer educators working with Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Hill City MG Association provided programs during 2019 in two Amherst County Schools as well as in six Lynchburg City Schools,” the association said in a news release, describing some of the volunteer work the association’s members performed. “Summer gardens provided both education and food for children and clients at Boys & Girls Club, Jubilee Family Center, the Juvenile Detention Center, and DePaul Community Resources as well as through the demonstration and community gardens at the Davis Instructional Garden on HumanKind’s campus.”