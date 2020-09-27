Community notes for Sept. 27, 2020

Master Gardeners association recognizes volunteers
Members of the Hill City Master Gardener Association recently were recognized by the Master Gardener coordinating office at Virginia Tech for achieving “Milestone” levels of volunteering.
Iva W. Scott reached 5,000 hours of service; Richard Givens, 4,000; Margaret D. Mundy, 3,000; Stuart W. Brust and Patricia A. Nelson, 2,000 hours; Victoria Duff and Dale W. Kidd, 1,000.
Recognized for 500 hours of service were: Martin I. Ernst, Anastasia M. Kreft, Galina G. Tarasevitsch and Patricia Wagemaker.
Recognized for 250 hours of service were: Deborah J. Barnard, Jim A. Fishel, Eric D. Henry, Clare Henry, Ann S. Johnson, Patty W. Pollard, Terri Pritchett, Elizabeth M. Wade and Eugene G. Wolanski.
“As volunteer educators working with Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Hill City MG Association provided programs during 2019 in two Amherst County Schools as well as in six Lynchburg City Schools,” the association said in a news release, describing some of the volunteer work the association’s members performed. “Summer gardens provided both education and food for children and clients at Boys & Girls Club, Jubilee Family Center, the Juvenile Detention Center, and DePaul Community Resources as well as through the demonstration and community gardens at the Davis Instructional Garden on HumanKind’s campus.”
For more information about the Extension Master Gardener Program in Lynchburg City and Amherst and Campbell Counties, visit HCMGA.com.
UL’s Claytor Nature Center receives grant
A $167,592 grant from the National Science Foundation will support “data and security infrastructure improvements to advance biological research” at the University of Lynchburg’s Claytor Nature Center, according to a news release.
The grant will be used to improve information-technology infrastructure, including expanding the center’s WiFi capacity, and address physical security needs. The project is estimated to take about a year.
UL said the NSF grant will “bring Claytor, an 18th-century farm now used for research, education, and recreation, up to speed — literally — and better connect it to Lynchburg’s main campus.”
“Claytor has always been constrained by its rural location,” said Greg Eaton, director of the Claytor Nature Center. “Connecting all the facilities with in-ground fiber-optic cable and WiFi capacity allows expansion of our research and academic capacity and our connectedness to campus.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!