Don Davis: Controlling wild onions

Winter is the season for wild onion and garlic. These cool season plants thrive in cold weather and disappear when it gets hot.
Q. We have a field of wild onions at our farm. The field was bush hogged a few years ago and since has been mowed. We heard that lime would help to get rid of the onions. Is this true? If not, do you have any suggestions for coping with these unwanted weeds?
— T.T., Amherst
A. Wild onion and wild garlic occur in lawns, landscape beds, pastures and fields. You can tell them apart by their leaves — wild garlic has hollow and round and wild onion has solid and flat. Both of them have a perennial lifecycle, growing luxuriantly at a time of year when grass is not. Both also are just about impossible to eradicate once they get established on your land, and wild garlic is more common than wild onion around here. They grow in clumps that you can grab with your hand and pull out of the ground after a rain when the soil is wet.
Doing so removes the plants, along with their larger bulbs and most of their root systems, but not the tiny bulblets surrounding them. The bulblets left behind ultimately become mature and produce a full set of leaves and plentiful bulblets of their own to continue the garlic/onion infestation.
Mowing is helpful in controlling these weeds as it stops their vertical growth and prevents them from developing seeds and aerial bulblets. Spraying with herbicides is hardly worth the trouble because they require multiple treatments over a period of years, which often are ineffective. Biological control is not possible, as there are no insects, fungi, viruses or other natural enemies to use against these weeds. Using applications of lime or limestone to control wild onions and wild garlic does not work, though lime will encourage pasture grasses, clovers and other plants to compete more successfully against the weeds. While both of them are edible, they have much stronger flavors than cultivated onions and garlic, which is something to consider if you plan to be around other people after eating them.
Q. We threw away two-thirds of our carrot crop at the Jubilee Family Center’s vegetable garden last year because the little carrot maggots had tunneled through them. I haven’t researched the topic much, but found a suggestion to plant them late in the season to avoid the problem. Do you have a better solution for this? In my limited experience, planting carrot seeds early seems to help assure good germination.
— M.K.W., Lynchburg
A. The same infestation has plagued my carrots in recent years and it is caused by larvae of the carrot rust fly. Oregon State University Extension recommends protecting carrot plantings with floating row cover material to prevent the female flies from laying eggs on carrot plants. Sowing carrot seeds in early spring and harvesting before the maggots get started seems to work well in my uncovered garden.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.