Don Davis: Controlling wild onions

Winter is the season for wild onion and garlic. These cool season plants thrive in cold weather and disappear when it gets hot.

Q. We have a field of wild onions at our farm. The field was bush hogged a few years ago and since has been mowed. We heard that lime would help to get rid of the onions. Is this true? If not, do you have any suggestions for coping with these unwanted weeds?

— T.T., Amherst

A. Wild onion and wild garlic occur in lawns, landscape beds, pastures and fields. You can tell them apart by their leaves — wild garlic has hollow and round and wild onion has solid and flat. Both of them have a perennial lifecycle, growing luxuriantly at a time of year when grass is not. Both also are just about impossible to eradicate once they get established on your land, and wild garlic is more common than wild onion around here. They grow in clumps that you can grab with your hand and pull out of the ground after a rain when the soil is wet.

Doing so removes the plants, along with their larger bulbs and most of their root systems, but not the tiny bulblets surrounding them. The bulblets left behind ultimately become mature and produce a full set of leaves and plentiful bulblets of their own to continue the garlic/onion infestation.