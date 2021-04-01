Don Davis: Spring time tasks for the garden

Gardeners are getting busy in April. The list of things to do gets longer as the days grow warmer.

It is planting time for all kinds of cold hardy plants, though this does not include tomatoes.

You could plant some tomato plants in your garden this month and cover them up at night to keep them from freezing, hoping for an extra early harvest. In reality, garden soil still is too cold for tomato roots and the plants will grow very little until May.

Summer bulbs offer a wide range of exotic colors from spring through fall, and April is the time to start planting them. Tender bulbs such as tuberous begonia, caladium and elephant ears can take no frost, and they are the ones to pot up and grow indoors in a sunny windowsill until you plant them outside next month.

The less tender canna, calla lily, dahlia and galdiolus bulbs are safe outdoors. You can plant them directly in your garden this month, as the soil will protect them from any cold snap.

Hardy bulbs that survive for years outdoors and bloom every summer can be planted right away without any concern about frost. They include iris, hybrid lilies of many kinds, amorphophallus or voodoo lily and crinum or swamp lily.