Don Davis: Spring time tasks for the garden

Gardeners are getting busy in April. The list of things to do gets longer as the days grow warmer.
It is planting time for all kinds of cold hardy plants, though this does not include tomatoes.
You could plant some tomato plants in your garden this month and cover them up at night to keep them from freezing, hoping for an extra early harvest. In reality, garden soil still is too cold for tomato roots and the plants will grow very little until May.
Summer bulbs offer a wide range of exotic colors from spring through fall, and April is the time to start planting them. Tender bulbs such as tuberous begonia, caladium and elephant ears can take no frost, and they are the ones to pot up and grow indoors in a sunny windowsill until you plant them outside next month.
The less tender canna, calla lily, dahlia and galdiolus bulbs are safe outdoors. You can plant them directly in your garden this month, as the soil will protect them from any cold snap.
Hardy bulbs that survive for years outdoors and bloom every summer can be planted right away without any concern about frost. They include iris, hybrid lilies of many kinds, amorphophallus or voodoo lily and crinum or swamp lily.
Azaleas begin blooming this month with Coral Bells and other Kurume azaleas and continue into June with late bloomers, such as Gumpo Pink. Always shop for azaleas during their blooming period to make sure you are getting colors that are right for your yard.
Established azalea bushes are pruned just after they finish blooming and that can be from May to June. They grow well when fed a diet of cottonseed meal or any other slow release fertilizer with an acidic soil reaction.
Growing beets is like growing money. A bunch of three beet roots with leaves attached retails for $4, and you can grow your own beets by purchasing 1,000 beet seeds for $2 and sowing them in pots or a garden bed.
The whole beet plant is edible — leaves and roots. This nutrient dense vegetable contains fiber, vitamins and anti-oxidants found in its red pigment.
Lawns are greening up and coming back to life. In your lawn you may see the pink, white and blue of European wildflowers that also are called broadleaf weeds when found in cultivated turf grasses.
Their purpose is to flower and produce seeds. Once they complete that part of their life cycle, their time is over and they turn yellow and fade away when summer comes.
Sowing grass seed is a priority this month. It must be done by April 15 or the young grass may not be able to survive summer's heat and drought.
Planting after that time also may be effective. You never know how cool and moist or hot and dry the weather is going to be.
Geranium houseplants can go outdoors now. Unlike the rest of your houseplant collection, they thrive in cooler weather.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.