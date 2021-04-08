Don Davis: The benefits and pitfalls of starting with plants

Most flowers, herbs and vegetables are quick and cheap to establish using seeds. Buying plants really is not necessary.

Vegetable plants with high levels of antioxidants will not be found in stores. It is only by planting seeds that you can grow a lycopene-rich tomato, such as Health Kick or a beta carotene-rich carrot like Ingot.

One risk in bringing home pepper plants from a store is introducing a devastating case of bacterial leaf spot. Downy mildew disease could start from a store’s infected cabbage plants and whiteflies could be hiding on a store’s tomato plants.

You must depend on someone else to grow your plants if you choose to avoid seeds. Then your only option is to buy whatever plants they decide to offer — not necessarily what you prefer.

Professional growers sometimes spray bedding and vegetable plants with plant growth regulators to control their height and lengthen their shelf life. Once planted in your garden, they can remain stunted.

Prices of garden transplants now are higher than ever, particularly at the big stores. Many of the new gardeners who started planting when the pandemic broke out last year are doing it again and stores have seized upon this opportunity.