Finding solace among trees: Effort underway to protect George Washington National Forest

That led Lynchburg resident Nora Cox to ask why the Forest Service hasn’t studied the wildlife it says will be helped by cutting the forest.

“I’d like their biologists to tell me how cutting oak trees is going to help bears and other wildlife,” she said.

The group, composed of hikers, birders, master naturalists and professors, gathered in a wide circle near the end of the hike to explain why they had come, while pileated woodpeckers and ravens called from a distance.

Sue Gaeta said she was there for “forest bathing,” a big pastime in Japan, where the name comes from. People know that walking in the woods is good for you. Tests have shown that humans relax in the forest; their blood pressure and stress levels go down with the peace and quiet and the chemicals produced by trees.

Other hikers were worried about their drinking water.

“I drink the water from the Pedlar Reservoir,” Cox said. “I love forests, and I want them to be here whether I’m here or not.”

“I’m concerned about the Pedlar, too,” said Helen Wheelock.

The Pedlar Reservoir is the primary water supply for 100,000 people in Lynchburg and portions of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties.