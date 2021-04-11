Finding solace among trees: Effort underway to protect George Washington National Forest

As sunlight sifted through the treetops onto the forest floor, a dozen hikers stopped to look up at the yellow-bellied sapsuckers courting above.
This stretch of land in the George Washington National Forest in Amherst County is slated to be slashed to the ground, taking countless life forms above and below the soil for a relatively small amount of timber on this particular mountaintop.
The U.S. Forest Service says the logging will provide early successional forest, which includes herbs, shrubs and small trees as the forest regenerates after cutting. Several species rely on this type of forest for their food and habitat.
But people concerned about protecting forests and watersheds question the need for more early successional forests when mature forests are increasingly rare and old growth is virtually nonexistent.
The Forest Service does not consider the amount of early successional forest on neighboring private land when deciding what to log.
About 30 people traipsed across Charlie Taylor Mountain on a recent March day with Judy Strang and Ernie Reed to see what will be lost if the Pedlar North Vegetation Project proceeds. The Forest Service plans to log 1,000 acres and burn another 4,432 in the Pedlar Reservoir watershed, which provides drinking water for Lynchburg.
Execution of the Pedlar North plan will occur over a five- to 10-year period, according to the Forest Service.
Ernie Reed, a member of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and a local leader of the fight against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, has spent decades defending forest ecosystems.
Reed said the Forest Service failed to analyze the benefits of a “no action plan” — in other words, what would be the benefits of leaving the forest intact.
As the world gets hotter, trees not only provide shade and shelter, they suck up and lock up carbon dioxide, one of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change. That’s the primary reason Laura Henry-Stone, associate professor of environmental science and sustainability at the University of Lynchburg, thinks this project and others should be stopped until a national strategy for mitigating climate change can be established.
Reed noted that in addition to slowing climate change, President Joe Biden has said he wants to permanently save 30% of our land. What better place to preserve forests than our national forests?
Evidence of past logging shows the toll it takes. Old logging roads dating back 50 years are still largely in place, except where invasive autumn olive is taking over.
Previously logged areas have grown back with thick, spindly trees that have made little progress toward becoming a healthy mature forest.
In the section that wasn’t logged, the forest is open with large, mature trees — some 100 years old — providing a sheltering canopy with occasional openings from downed trees, which allow new growth to occur and feed many species below.
A forest knows how to regenerate itself when left uncut, but this mature forest is precisely where the Forest Service wants to cut.
“There’s lots of things old-growth forests need that the Forest Service doesn’t recognize,” Reed told the group, noting there is no truly old growth in the G-W forest.
Old-growth forests consist of multi-story canopies, lots of large snags (dead trees, which provide homes for woodpeckers and bears), canopy gaps and deep, rich soil.
The two-mile loop this group hiked on March 27 was partially on old logging roads and partially off trail, where the ground was noticeably soft underfoot, thick with humus.
Judy Strang, who founded Friends of the Pedlar River, noted that the Forest Service plans to leave a few patches of mature trees, but added, “Two acres is not an old-growth forest.”
Judy’s husband, Scott Strang, led a handful of folks to check out a nearly five-foot-diameter oak on a nearly vertical slope.
“It’s steeper than anyone with a chainsaw should ever be on,” Reed said.
Scott Strang noted he has seen many signs of bear, turkey and deer on the mountain. Bears roll stones to look for food, while turkeys scratch through leaves searching for acorns.
That led Lynchburg resident Nora Cox to ask why the Forest Service hasn’t studied the wildlife it says will be helped by cutting the forest.
“I’d like their biologists to tell me how cutting oak trees is going to help bears and other wildlife,” she said.
The group, composed of hikers, birders, master naturalists and professors, gathered in a wide circle near the end of the hike to explain why they had come, while pileated woodpeckers and ravens called from a distance.
Sue Gaeta said she was there for “forest bathing,” a big pastime in Japan, where the name comes from. People know that walking in the woods is good for you. Tests have shown that humans relax in the forest; their blood pressure and stress levels go down with the peace and quiet and the chemicals produced by trees.
Other hikers were worried about their drinking water.
“I drink the water from the Pedlar Reservoir,” Cox said. “I love forests, and I want them to be here whether I’m here or not.”
“I’m concerned about the Pedlar, too,” said Helen Wheelock.
The Pedlar Reservoir is the primary water supply for 100,000 people in Lynchburg and portions of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties.
In comments to the Forest Service on the draft environmental assessment, Tim Mitchell, director of water resources for Lynchburg, wrote, “We have concerns about the clear cutting of area 41 adjacent to the Pedlar Reservoir. Steep slopes and close proximity to the reservoir increase the risk of sediment laden runoff entering the reservoir. All precautions should be taken to ensure that this does not happen. It is our preference that this area not be clear cut but select cut instead.”
Reed’s comments to the Forest Service were far more pointed: “I have tracked projects in the GWNF for 35 years and participated in the 1991 and 2014 planning processes. The 2014 Plan, which lays the template for age classes across the forest and encourages projects like the Pedlar River North ‘because we can,’ is, in this instance, a disgrace to the best available science.”
Eric Freels, Acting District Ranger for the Glenwood and Pedlar Ranger Districts, said the Forest Sevice will respond to Reed’s and others’ comments in the next few weeks when it releases the final environmental assessment and draft decision notice.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.