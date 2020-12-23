A one-bowl sheet-pan cookie so easy a child taught me how to make it

By Ann Maloney

The Washington Post

If you have been cooking for any number of years, you probably have recipes that are like old friends you count on when you’re tired and frazzled. They never leave you hanging.

This simple cookie is one I turn to when I need a guaranteed win. I make them if I have to dash off a big batch of cookies after work for book club or if I need a pick-me-up treat after a long workweek.

How easy are they to make? A child taught this recipe to me. When I was in school, Katy Brickson Juneau moved to my hometown and we became fast friends. She introduced me to the cookies because she and her siblings would make them.

They called the recipe Cookie Brittle.

The dough comes together in one bowl. You add the butter, sugar, vanilla extract and salt and whisk until its fluffy. Then, you dump the flour in and use a fork or your fingers, mixing until you get crumbly dough that comes together when you press it with your fingers.