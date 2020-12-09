For love of nature: 500-Year Forests for the future

Twenty-three years ago, a handful of people had a vision for preserving old-growth forests in Virginia. Not that we had many.
When Europeans first came here, the land was thick with old giants, but by the time of the Civil War, nearly the entire state had been clear-cut.
Less than one-half of 1% is truly old growth. Slowly, some larger areas are being allowed to regenerate.
Old-growth forests provide critical habitat for many species, including salamanders, soil invertebrates, small mammals, songbirds and black bears. Standing dead wood is important for many wildlife species.
Gaps in the canopy are a common occurrence in old growth, allowing greater sunlight to reach the forest floor and creating three to five layers of understory, rather than one to two layers in younger forests.
Ted Harris, a former member of the House of Delegates from Lynchburg, was founding president of the 500-Year Forest Foundation and one of six directors of the Virginia Urban Forestry Council who established the foundation.
Since its formation, the foundation has obtained no-cut easements on 10 forests. It requires a minimum of 100 acres of forest and defines old growth as having a significant number of trees at least 70 years old.
The 10th old-growth forest was established earlier this year and is the first to be bequeathed to the foundation. The 140-acre forest in Nelson County is located at the forks of the north and south Tye River and backs up to the Priest Wilderness Area, crossed by the Appalachian Trail.
With no fanfare, Barbara Lee Coffey left her land to the foundation. “We were a little bit stunned,” said Mary Elfner, program director.
While Coffey had walked the property with Harris years ago, she had given no hint that she would donate her beloved land to the 500-Year Forest Foundation.
Elfner said the foundation’s goal is to let forests do what they do.
“The ecosystem will be left to do its thing,” she said, noting a couple of exceptions. Property owners are given grants to fight invasive species, such as ailanthus and bittersweet, and to cage young trees to protect them from deer.
With each forest, the property owners put a conservation easement on the land via another agency, such as the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, and then add a stricter no-cut restriction to keep the forest intact.
The foundation does a forest inventory to understand what is on the land. In the case of the Coffey bequest, poplars and oaks appear to be the dominant species.
The 10 forests now under the 500-Year Forest Foundation umbrella cover a diverse geographic and geologic range. They comprise 2,022 acres, with four forests in Albemarle County and the others in Green, Giles, Scott, Montgomery and Nelson, with one straddling Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties.
The foundation has several more old-growth forest projects in the works, Elfner said, and always is anxious to talk to property owners interested in protecting their forests or folks who want to support their work.
To learn more, visit 500yearforest.org.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.