For Love of Nature: A better world requires reducing human population

In the documentary “8 Billion Angels,” fishers, farmers and scientists look at the impact of human population on the ecosystems we all need to survive.

The picture is grim. Fisheries are crashing and industrial farming is devastating soil, water and forests. “We are eating our way to extinction” is the title of another documentary shown in the RVA (Richmond, Va.) Environmental Film Festival, which wraps up Friday.

Oceans and rivers are filled with plastic, often in tiny particles, as is most of the water we drink: 93% of bottled water and 83% of tap water.

Watching a series of films on what we are doing to the planet is difficult, to say the least, but so important if we are to understand the dire straits we are in.

It’s not just runaway climate change we have to worry about. We are polluting and destroying the land, air and water that all life forms need to thrive.

As much as we say we want to leave a better world to our children and grandchildren, most of us aren’t willing to see that our way of life is the opposite of what is sustainable.

The way we treat livestock and grow food to feed livestock is the most destructive of our land-based actions. In the oceans, we are destroying fisheries and coral reefs, and filling the oceans with plastic.

In other words, “What’s on your plate affects the world’s fate.”

At the same time, we seem unwilling to face the fact of our numbers. When I was born, there were fewer than 3 billion people. Just 60 years later, there are nearly 8 billion.

According to the film, one American child consumes as much as 40 children in Bangladesh.

Let that sink in.

We have an even larger responsibility to curb our voracious appetites and the number of children we have.

The key, most population experts say, is to educate girls because when they understand they have the right to have smaller families and choose careers, that’s what they do.

But boys and men also need to be educated!

In much of the world, girls and women are still subjected to extreme patriarchy. They are not given the chance to attend or finish school, decide how old they are when they get married or limit how many children they have.

So it’s true that we need global action from governments and corporations if we are to stop the destruction of the planet as we know it.

To get there, however, a critical mass of people has to demand and take action, especially by voluntarily controlling our population.

In “The Story of Plastic,” another solution is to require extended producer responsibility, which means the oil and petrochemical companies that make plastic need to be responsible for producing plastic that can be truly be recycled and buy it back: Only 2% of plastic is effectively recycled.

This idea could extend to a carbon tax. Instead, taxpayers keep subsidizing oil companies. It’s time for change.

