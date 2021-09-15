For Love of Nature: A day on the James brings surprises

We pulled off on a sandbar to stretch and saw dark circles in the water. They appeared to be tiny schools of fish, but these creatures were on top of the water. They had to be some variety of water beetles.

The pebbly shoreline was filled with small minnows, a perfect fishing spot for herons, and sure enough, a green heron suddenly appeared, wading along the shore with its long yellow legs and peering in the water with its yellow-ringed eyes.

Green herons are the smallest of our herons. This was a young bird because its rufous-colored neck was flecked with white, which disappears as it matures. Their backs are green, but in the right light appear blue.

The heron largely ignored us, flying closer to land on a large rock. As it peered over the edge, it suddenly plunged headfirst into the water, creating a large splash, but it came up with an empty bill.

As we continued upstream, I heard a large rustling to my right and saw a bear cub plunge into the water, swim a few feet and scamper back up the steep bank, disappearing into the thick undergrowth.

Michael was bemoaning the fact that we had not seen a bald eagle when he suddenly yelled, “Eagle!” A gorgeous mature adult flew above our heads with bright white head and tail glinting in the sun.