The spectacular northern cardinal is a popular state bird: Virginia is one of seven states that claims this red bird as its own.

But cardinals are hardly unique to or most numerous in any of those states. An employee at Cornell Lab of Ornithology proposed a new slate of state birds, using data from eBird, which gathers hundreds of millions of observations from citizen scientists.

The spring issue of Living Bird magazine lists new alternatives. While this is most likely an academic exercise, it points out the reality of population densities.

Ironically, none of the top three most-honored state birds — the cardinal, American robin and western meadowlark — would remain state birds. While they are familiar in many states, there is no state in which their population rises to a globally significant level.

Virginia would adopt the Acadian flycatcher, a much smaller, less showy bird, but one that’s known among birders for its “pizza” call. The flycatcher was chosen because Virginia boasts the highest population density of this bird during breeding season.

Last year, we had an Acadian nest in our yard. This lovely little olive green and white bird will select a perch and hunt from it repeatedly.

The six other states with cardinals would also get new birds: Kentucky would adopt the yellow-throated warbler because 10% of the global population breeds there, the highest of any state.

North Carolina would get the Carolina chickadee because 8% of the global population lives there year round.

West Virginia would have the cerulean warbler because 27% of the global population breeds there.

Ohio would get the wood thrush, which I think has the most beautiful song of all. Ohio has the second highest population of any state and the third highest density during breeding season.

Illinois would get the indigo bunting with the third highest state population, and the bunting is found in every county.

Indiana would land the sandhill crane with the second highest spring migration and wintering populations.

The meadowlark, one of my favorites since childhood, but one that is literally losing ground to nest on, would be replaced in six states.

Kansas would get the lesser prairie-chicken, while Nebraska would land the greater prairie-chicken, with 56 percent of the year-round population.

Montana would get the thick-billed longspur with 60% of the global breeding population.

Oregon would get the hermit warbler with 53% of the global breeding population.

Wyoming would land the black rosy-finch with 63% of the global breeding population.

With 24% of the world’s population, North Dakota would honor the marsh wren.

The robin would be replaced in three states. Michigan would get Kirkland’s warbler because it boasts 98% of the world’s breeding population.

Wisconsin would get the lovely rose-breasted grosbeak with 12% of the global population and the most of any state.

Connecticut would honor the blue-winged warbler with the highest population density during breeding season.

To see what birds would represent other states, search for Living Bird magazine.