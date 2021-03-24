For Love of Nature: A window into nature lifts the spirit

As sunshine displaced a dreary morning last week, a pair of bluebirds rose to a high branch to preen in the warmth after a successful hunt for earthworms.
I had spent an hour watching birds and squirrels eat, while daffodils nodded in the wind.
Green blades of grass are pushing up through the winter’s muddy ground, and buds are bursting along branches.
As April approaches, the job of counting birds at our feeders for Cornell University’s Feeder Watch is coming to a close, but I always find a quiet hour or two watching the natural world is the best way to start the day.
A curious crow has been visiting us lately. He has a deformed beak: his top bill curls over the bottom to create a crossed bill, and when he came Friday, his tail appeared to have been shortened. It could be he is simply shedding old feathers, but the severity of the tail shortening made me imagine that other crows are picking on this imperfect corvid.
Birds are no better than humans when it comes to shunning the less than perfect specimens among them. Crows are notorious for mobbing and even killing sick and injured crows, or even crows that aren’t part of their clan.
This crow, however, sometimes appears with another buddy or two. He has created a unique way of eating because of his crossed bill: He tilts his head sideways to scoop up seeds.
Studying bird visitors each week allows you to recognize some individuals: the male cardinal missing a crown and the junco with a white growth over his eye.
This winter we had a female house finch regularly seeking sunflower seeds. She seemed perfectly healthy but was missing an eye. If the eye is oozing, that’s a sign of finch eye disease, but she had healed. She had learned to feed with her good eye facing out into the world, always alert to predators.
Our most unusual visitor this winter was a red-headed woodpecker, which has stopped visiting now. He has probably found other food sources as insects begin to stir under the bark of trees.
We usually have 15 to 16 species during any two-day period we do a count, but we have had as many as 20 on a given day during our four years of counting.
Our other ususal suspects are downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, which peck at the suet, sending chunks to the ground for the doves, white-throated sparrows, juncos and squirrels waiting below.
I’ve even seen a mole pop out of the ground a couple of times in search of insects, grubs and earthworms.
Sometimes we have a solitary song sparrow or chipping sparrow visit, and while the chippies tend to head to the feeders, the song sparrow is scratching on the ground, hidden among the white-throats, making for a game of “Where’s Waldo?”
Cardinals, Carolina wrens, white-breasted nuthatches, goldfinches, titmice and chickadees round out the regulars.
Occasionally pileated woodpeckers are attracted by the activity, as are brown creepers and bluejays.
All told, we have recorded 33 different winter visitors for the Feeder Watch. The spring migration will soon bring new visitors.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.