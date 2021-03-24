For Love of Nature: A window into nature lifts the spirit

As sunshine displaced a dreary morning last week, a pair of bluebirds rose to a high branch to preen in the warmth after a successful hunt for earthworms.

I had spent an hour watching birds and squirrels eat, while daffodils nodded in the wind.

Green blades of grass are pushing up through the winter’s muddy ground, and buds are bursting along branches.

As April approaches, the job of counting birds at our feeders for Cornell University’s Feeder Watch is coming to a close, but I always find a quiet hour or two watching the natural world is the best way to start the day.

A curious crow has been visiting us lately. He has a deformed beak: his top bill curls over the bottom to create a crossed bill, and when he came Friday, his tail appeared to have been shortened. It could be he is simply shedding old feathers, but the severity of the tail shortening made me imagine that other crows are picking on this imperfect corvid.

Birds are no better than humans when it comes to shunning the less than perfect specimens among them. Crows are notorious for mobbing and even killing sick and injured crows, or even crows that aren’t part of their clan.