For Love of Nature: Acorn-gathering time for fun fall activity

Now that fall has arrived, squirrels and blue jays are not the only creatures searching for nuts.

Foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) are gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees, and they want your help.

Every year, Virginians collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at a nursery in Augusta County, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start.

Successful seedlings are later sold to Virginia landowners, typically to reforest open lands. Trees that begin from homegrown acorns, nuts and seeds are much more likely to thrive in Virginia’s climate.

To help with this effort, folks are asked to drop off acorns at any VDOF office location by Oct. 14. In our area, that would be in Amherst at 177 East Monitor Road off U.S. 60.

This year, VDOF’s collection priorities are: black oak, black walnut, chestnut oak, Chinese chestnut, northern red oak, pin oak, Shumard oak, southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, water oak, white oak and willow oak.

“We are happy to report record-setting seedling production numbers at VDOF’s Augusta Nursery this year,” State Forester Rob Farrell said in a news release.

“Thanks to additional funding provided by the General Assembly, and collection efforts by everyone across the Commonwealth last fall, we will soon have approximately 3.7 million conifer and 2.7 million hardwood seedlings available for purchase.

This represents an increase of 63 percent, or almost 2.5 million seedlings.”

Fall nut production, known as mast, is also important for wildlife including turkey, deer and bears, but in residential areas nuts can be problematic.

“Each fall, Virginia is covered with acorns and folks wonder what to do with them,” said Josh McLaughlin, assistant forestry manager at the Augusta Nursery. “Collecting acorns and donating them to VDOF is a huge help to us, presents a great activity for environmentalists of all ages and provides the perfect opportunity to learn more about Virginia trees. Our acorn crop varies from year to year, and you can help us ensure representation from all over the state.”

While collecting, stay safely away from roadways, and do not collect on private property without permission.

Collection from yards, sidewalks and driveways is recommended to ensure species don’t get mixed up. Use a separate bag for each species.

Do not collect damaged, cracked or dried out acorns and nuts. Acorn caps are okay.

Place nuts in a breathable bag, such as paper (best), burlap or cloth. Do not use plastic bags.

Label the bag with the collection date and species if known. If you’re not sure, include a few leaves from the tree to aid nursery staff with identification.

Don’t allow acorns to freeze, heat up or dry out.

Place in a cool area until you’re ready to drop them off at VDOF.

For more information about acorn collection, or help identifying tree species, contact the Augusta Nursery at (540) 363-7000 or visit the VDOF website.