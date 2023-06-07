A section of the Appalachian Trail near Matts Creek Shelter remains closed to overnight camping after at least one couple had a harrowing experience with aggressive bears.

The AT between Petites Gap Road off the Blue Ridge Parkway and the James River Footbridge off U.S. 501 has been closed to camping since mid-May.

A woman identifying herself only as Lily posted her experience at theTrek.co, an online journal site for AT thru-hikers.

Lily said she and her partner Town had heard about the closure but thought camping about seven-tenths of a mile south of Matts Creek Shelter would be safe.

Instead, a bear snorted outside their tent for an hour and a half despite their yelling, banging and whistling, she wrote on theTrek.co.

A call to 911 proved exasperating as Lily explained they were thru-hiking from Georgia and the dispatcher wondered where they had parked their car and whether a four-wheeler could get to them.

Realizing that aid was not forthcoming, they decided to abandon their tent. As they headed down the trail, a second bear appeared and followed them for about 15 minutes, despite their screaming and throwing items, including a backpack.

Finally, after throwing rocks at the bear, it relented and they made their way to U.S. 501, where a man picked them up and took them to the hostel at Glasgow.

The next morning at 8 a.m., a Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officer took the couple to their campsite where they found their backpack and sleeping bags damaged with claw marks.

Lily said they had hung their food 20 feet up in a tree 50 yards from their tent as they should, but cooked dinner near the tent. She also failed to put her toiletry kit up the tree. Any scent will attract a bear.

The couple did many things right: made noise, threw rocks, did not run and backed away slowly from the pursuing bear.

Lauren Stull, with the U.S. Forest Service, said no decision has been made about when camping can resume, but added everyone needs to be wise when it comes to bears.

“Garbage and food odors attract bears to residential areas, dump sites, campsites and picnic areas,” she wrote in an email. "Once a bear develops a pattern of relying on human food sources, it begins to lose its fear of people and may become aggressive. This behavior creates safety concerns for humans and can also be fatal for the bear.”

David Kocka, district wildlife biologist with DWR, said there were two reports about aggressive bears, which prompted the closure. There have been no reports since the couple’s encounter and no one was touched by a bear.

“Bears are exceedingly intelligent,” Kocka said. “They can bluff people. As a general rule, they don’t want to hurt us.”

For more tips on bears, check www.dwr.virginia.gov/bear-wise/.

For their part, Lily and Town will continue their 2,200-mile journey a little wiser and hope their experience educates others. “After all, these are their woods, we’re just livin in ’em,” she wrote.