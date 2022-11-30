For Love of Nature: Animals likely have emotions much like humans

Anyone who owns a pet knows how much their pet can understand.

Our dog’s vocabulary never fails to amaze us. Beyond sit, stay, come, down, heel, there’s ball, go eat, Frisbee, run, go get brushed, over, go around, high five, friends and Critter, to name only a few.

Critter is the name of a neighbor’s dog and Kyon’s favorite friend. If we say "critter" in any context, he immediately starts looking for her.

If she trots by without stopping, he goes nuts, barking, whimpering and running around, clearly frustrated that she is not stopping to play.

So if we believe our pets have emotions and communication skills, why wouldn’t that extend to every creature in the animal kingdom?

The October issue of National Geographic addresses this very topic in “Minds of Their Own.” The article sets out an amazing array of examples: elephants and whales grieve; dolphins, pandas and ravens, among others, play for fun; cuttlefish have distinct personalities; and rats are capable of acts of empathy and kindness.

While many scientists are often leery of attributing human emotions to other animals, others are now testing our lack of imagination and intuition.

When put in an MRI, words of praise light up a dog’s reward centers. Again, pet owners don’t need a machine to know that.

Popular videos show a water buffalo in a zoo trying to flip over a turtle that’s stuck on its back. A panda slides down a snow-covered hill and trudges back up to do it again. Bears frolic in a backyard pool.

Dolphins will blow rings and then swim through them.

Any bird lover knows that ravens, among the brightest of birds, will playfully soar and dive and cavort in the air with another bird for the sheer joy of it.

Ravens can use tools, solve problems and even plan for the future. One behavioral biologist watched ravens squabble. The loser was approached by another raven that began grooming him, apparently to console him. The biologist documented 152 such encounters.

A rat that sees another one stuck in a tube will scratch at the tube to try to release it until it finds the door to let its companion out.

We certainly know when we see an animal in distress, and yet we treat animals as if they can’t feel pain or anxiety when it suits us.

Do you really believe a fish doesn’t feel a hook in its mouth, which like ours, is full of nerves, or that it doesn’t suffer as it struggles to breathe?

Do you really believe that pigs and chickens confined in cages and tiny pens, or cattle crammed in huge yards full of nothing but their own waste, are not suffering?

It never ceases to amaze me that humans can believe that dogs are their best friends but foxes, coyotes and wolves, should be slaughtered.

I look forward to the day when all our meat is grown in a lab without inflicting suffering on our animal kin — clearly sentient beings.