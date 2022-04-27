 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For Love of Nature

For Love of Nature: April brings pleasures too numerous to name

In mid-April, we walked into the woods just before sunset to scope out the nest of a great horned owl.

As we approached the snag where owls had been seen, we heard a baby calling. Sure enough, as we walked past the 30-foot snag and turned around, there was a large, fluffy owlet, staring at us from inside the hollowed, broken tulip poplar.

Our friend Hal Devening had learned about the owl from neighbors who owned the land, which had been preserved through a conservation easement. What a wonderful legacy!

Hal, Michael and I settled into soccer chairs to watch the owlet and hoped to see a parent bring dinner. The baby continued its call, but as it grew darker, no adult had shown.

We enjoyed listening to the towhees, cardinals, spring peepers and bullfrogs, but the buzzing mosquitoes were not welcome. A couple of bats were on mosquito patrol.

As we folded our chairs, I saw an adult horned owl, perhaps the mother, land on a nearby power line tower. She eyed us suspiciously but it appeared she had a mouse or vole in her beak.

She flew toward the nest, but only Hal was able to see her deposit dinner and fly off. We shone a light on the hole, and the baby briefly peeked over the edge before ducking back down to its meal.

Great horned owls produce the earliest hatchlings each year because they take months to mature and fend for themselves. This baby looked like it might fledge soon, but it will remain dependent on parental feeding, perhaps until fall.

Every April day brings some new treasure. As the redbuds fade, the dogwoods open. Different species of cherries bring gorgeous colors to city streets, parks and yards.

Myriad wildflowers push through the soil, as five-lined skinks bask in the sun.

But for birders, spring is mostly about searching for nesting and migrating birds. On April 2, Michael and I found 17 blue eggs in five of our nine bluebirds boxes. Near the end of the month, there were about 20 fuzzy chicks and another five eggs waiting to hatch.

It’s always so endearing to peer in at the babies with their open mouths begging for a soft, squishy caterpillar from their busy parents.

April also brings early migrants. In our yard, it’s always the Louisiana waterthrush that sings by a small stream and the blue-gray gnatcatchers calling high above that bring the first new spring sounds. This year, the waterthrush arrived April 8, and the gnatcatcher April 13.

Mid-April also brought the first broad-winged hawks up over our house, announcing themselves with their high-pitched calls.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds reliably appear mid-month to begin their aerial antics around feeders. On April 19, no sooner had I put out our feeder, I heard a distinctive buzz and a beautiful male began sipping.

The first tiny wood warblers arrived April 21 and 22 when we saw a black-throated blue and a Cape May. A rose-breasted grosbeak visited April 23.

Spring has sprung.

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

