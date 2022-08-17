For Love of Nature: Baby birds both remarkably strong and fragile

Two tiny, gray fluff balls huddled together on a high limb of a poplar tree in our front yard.

We had just discovered them the day before as their parents brought one insect after another to three hungry chicks.

These baby eastern wood-peewees barely fit in the cup-size nest wedged between a vertical and horizontal branch.

Finally, two had ventured out on a limb, but where was the third? It had apparently already fledged.

As I watched over the course of an hour, the two fluff balls took turns preening and flapping their wings, nearly knocking each other off.

A parent flew in, hovered to share a meal and quickly disappeared.

One baby hopped back to the nest, leaving the other alone on the limb. Then the first baby flew off like a pro, landing in a nearby tree before flying back to another limb near its sibling.

After a few minutes, it, too, disappeared. The last chick sat for several minutes, and then, as I watched, took a giant leap.

It didn’t exactly fly, but fluttered like a falling leaf before abruptly landing out of sight in a thick set of cedar branches.

Assuming all three babies made it safely to a resting place, they will have another two weeks of help from their flycatcher parents before they will have to learn to hunt on their own.

Even full grown, peewees weigh less than half an ounce. Lightness, of course, enables birds to fly, but also makes them vulnerable.

How, I wonder, do these tiny little creatures survive pelting rain or hail, especially when they are still chicks in a relatively exposed nest?

We’ve had lots of violent downpours and windstorms this summer that make me glad for a solid roof.

Unfortunately, the mortality rate for baby birds is high. By some estimates, 50 to 90% never even leave the nest. Another 50% or more die within the first year.

They are not only susceptible to harsh weather, but become an important source of food for a large number of predators including other birds, cats, foxes and snakes.

Happily, we have had a much larger survival rate among our bluebirds, safely ensconced in boxes with predator guards.

Out of nine bluebird boxes, we have only found one dead baby this summer. Only one batch of five eggs seemed to have been poached or failed to hatch.

While half the boxes had only one brood, four had two broods. Most broods had five babies. We estimate that 65 bluebird babies successfully fledged.

I have seen a handful of young bluebirds this summer, but they can be notoriously difficult to spot unless you happen to hear them begging for food.

We also watched three red-shouldered hawks fledge. They spent days near their nest, begging for food nearly all day long until one day was eerily quiet, and they were gone. Michael suspects their parents had cleaned out much of the nearby available prey.

Whatever the case, every successful fledging is a joy to behold.