For Love of Nature: Be afraid for bats, not afraid of them

Like all forms of life on this planet, bats are in trouble.

In Virginia, 95% of all cave bats have been killed by white-nose syndrome, a lethal fungus that has caused havoc in much of the country.

An estimated 7 million bats have died in North America from white-nose syndrome, which was first discovered in 2006 in a cave near Albany, New York.

But bats also suffer from habitat loss, pesticides, pollution, wind turbines, climate change and small predators, especially cats.

Last week, local bat expert Bonnie Miles did an online presentation for the Central Virginia Master Naturalists.

After she became fascinated with these unique creatures, Miles ended up becoming a certified bat rehabilitator for several years.

Bats are the only mammals that can fly and one of very few that can echolocate. With 1,400 species worldwide, they account for a fifth of all mammals. The Mexican free-tailed bat can reach speeds of 100 mph.

In North America, there are 47 species of bats, and they are all insect eaters. Virginia has 17 species, but seven are on the Federal Endangered Species list.

These animals are tiny. The little brown bat weighs one quarter of an ounce, while the Virginia big-eared bat weighs under half an ounce.

Miles attempts to undo the myths surrounding bats whenever possible. Bats are not blind or dirty, and they don’t attack humans. They have been blamed as a vector for COVID-19, a still-unproven theory. Less than half of one percent of bats has rabies.

“Statistically, you are more likely to die from an accident with a vending machine,” she said.

They are also intelligent and can be trained to do a maze or eat out of a bowl, a feat Miles taught some of the orphans she has rehabilitated.

Miles has done bat surveys and workshops in Arizona, Kentucky and Texas, where she watched 20 million Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from Bracken Cave, the largest colony of bats in the world.

Bats can live 25 to 30 years, and Miles said one has been coming to her husband’s shed for 22 years.

Bats mate in the fall and the females store sperm during hibernation until weather and insect availability are right to produce, for most species, one precious pup per year.

Bats eat close to their body weight each day, which is a lot of insects. A little brown bat can consume 1,000 mosquito-size insects in one hour. It’s estimated they provide $20 billion in insect control for farmers each year.

In addition to insect-eating bats, many species eat fruits and sup nectar, making them important as pollinators for avocados, cashews, sugar cane and saguaro cactus. They also disperse seeds. Some bats can distribute 60,000 seeds in one night.

A few species eat invertebrates, while only the vampire bat sucks blood.

Miles has developed a fondness for bats and their many diverse faces, which generally speaking, only a mother could love.

But as she says, conservation should not be based on cuteness.

