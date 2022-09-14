For Love of Nature: Bewildered by human inaction on mass extinction

Sometimes fiction is the best teacher, and there’s no better teacher than Richard Powers.

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Overstory” has written another cautionary tale with his 2021 novel, “Bewilderment.”

In “The Overstory,” Powers weaves multiple characters and tales about the critical need for trees if life is to survive on planet Earth.

In “Bewilderment,” he channels Robin, a 9-year-old boy with autism who feels deep empathy for the life dying around him, a trait he seems to have inherited from his mother, who every night prayed: “May all sentient beings be free from needless suffering.”

While nonfiction can overwhelm us with horrific statistics and grim truths, as in “The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert and “Countdown” by Alan Weisman, fictional characters can move us to confront reality at a deeper level, and hopefully, take action.

Robin is such a character. As he is gradually exposed to the realities of the death and suffering caused by humans, he becomes increasingly determined to wake up the world to its madness.

To accomplish this, Robin starts drawing some of the 2,000 species in North America listed on the threatened or endangered species lists to sell to raise awareness.

With little success, he draws a huge poster of many of these species with the words, “Help me, I’m dying” and holds it on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

At the same time, his father Theo, an astrobiologist, is searching for signs of other life in the universe, imagining how beings very different from the ones we know might survive on entirely different planets.

The point of this powerful book is the same as the first image of Earth beamed back from space — what a beautiful, fragile world we inhabit against impossible odds.

Whether life exists elsewhere or whether humans could someday survive on Mars are interesting thought experiments, but if we can’t protect the only sure thing we know, the answers to those questions become largely irrelevant.

Robin is blown away when he learns that only 2% of all animals on Earth are wild. This tidbit sent me scrambling to nonfiction, where I found a 2018 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The world’s 7.9 billion people represent just 0.01% of all living things, but humanity has caused the loss of 83% of all wild mammals and half of all plants.

The study revealed that farmed poultry makes up 70% of all birds on the planet, with just 30% being wild. The picture is even starker for mammals — 60% of all mammals on Earth are livestock, mostly cattle and pigs, 36% are humans and just 4% are wild animals.

We need to develop real empathy for the other living beings and humans that share this planet and work to restore the natural world, rather than continue to destroy it.

So far, we’re not doing so well. As Robin puts it, “I just want to stop the killing.” I challenge you to do one thing every day to lessen the killing.