For Love of Nature: Biannual miracle of migration leaves much to ponder

Tiny wood warblers stopped by last week, flitting among the trees to load up on insects on their long journey south.

Hummingbirds are still draining our feeders for their furious flight over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hawk watchers are enjoying thousands of broad-winged hawks and small numbers of other raptors at Harvey’s Knob and other hawk count sites.

Birds are some of our best-known migrants, but many animals head to breeding grounds in the summer and warmer climes in the winter, adapting to seasonal resources.

Migration is still very much a mystery; however, recent studies show birds navigate by starlight, which is why light pollution and increasing numbers of satellites could have devastating consequences.

Climate change is also impacting migration as temperature and food supplies are disrupted. Animals will have to adapt to survive — or die from — these manmade obstacles.

In the meantime, we can continue to be amazed.

The smallest migrants are zooplankton, while the largest is the blue whale. A humpback whale can travel up to 5,000 miles, the longest mammal migration.

The longest round-trip is taken by the arctic tern, which can travel 25,000 miles per year.

Salmon spend most of their lives in the oceans before migrating back to the rivers where they were born. They swim to the mouth of the river, navigating via chemical cues, the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field. To reach their final spawning destination, the salmon must swim 250 miles against the current.

Migrating animals are found in all major branches of the animal kingdom. They include fish, crustaceans, amphibians, reptiles, insects, mammals and even slime molds, according to a 2010 article in “Nature.”

One of the longest non-stop flights is made by the bar-tailed godwit, which breeds in Alaska and migrates south to Australia and New Zealand. Satellite tags show these birds are able to cross the Pacific Ocean in a nonstop marathon flight lasting more than nine days.

The best-known insect migrant is the monarch butterfly. At the end of every summer, these black-and-orange-striped butterflies move 3,000 miles across North America to overwinter in Mexico. No single individual makes the entire trip. Instead, the females lay eggs during migration, from which the next generation of migrants emerges to eat milkweed, pupate, hatch and move on.

As you would expect, migrants feed intensively prior to their journeys to store fat. Birds can double their body weight, and a monarch can store up to 125% of its lean dry weight as fat.

Some birds even minimize excess weight by adjusting the size of their internal organs. Heart and flight muscles increase in size, while stomach, gut, liver and kidneys become smaller.

Some migrants use visible cues such as local topography, while others use polarized light patterns, allowing these species to find their way on cloudy days.

Magnetic cues seem to be used by a broad range of species, including birds, butterflies, salamanders, lobsters, bats, whales, turtles and sharks.

Whatever method they use, the endurance required by animals to make these long treks is truly remarkable.