For Love of Nature: Birds busy building nests, feeding babies

The female summer tanager carried a needle-thin blade of dried grass to a branch above our heads.

She flitted away to a small oak tree and disappeared behind a thick patch of leaves. Aha! Careful scrutiny revealed a nest nearing completion.

While all nest-building is exciting, seeing a summer tanager in the process is particularly noteworthy because these birds have only recently started nesting in Bedford County.

Normally Piedmont nesters, these bright tropical birds are a joy to watch. The male is solid red, differing from the northern cardinal because it has only a slight crest, no black mask and is a bit smaller.

Female summer tanagers have orangey-yellow breasts and olive bodies. These relatives of scarlet tanagers lack the black wings and tails of the scarlets, which are slightly smaller.

Watch for these variations of red birds because if you assume everything red is a cardinal, you may miss out.

As I mentioned earlier this month, we were lucky to have a pair of red-shouldered hawks build a nest across the road from our house. There are now at least two very large babies beginning to stretch their wings and look hawk-like, though they still have fuzzy gray heads.

While leaves have nearly obscured the nest, the adults continue to drape greenery around the edges to disguise the chicks’ lodging, about 60 feet up in a tulip poplar.

On a recent walk, Michael spied another red-shouldered hawk carrying a small, squirming snake off to its offspring. Nearby, a male cardinal sat on a branch next to a female, leapfrogged over her three times and then mated. Life goes on.

The newest nest-builder in our yard is a house wren, battling a pair of bluebirds for one of their boxes.

This determined little bird has been lifting twigs three times its length to carry to the box. While it often drops the twigs, it sometimes manages to get to the opening, only to find the stick won’t fit in the hole.

But this wren is no birdbrain. It carefully moves the twig to the end of its beak, much like a person eating corn, and then pops in the hole with the twig.

Our nine bluebird boxes continue to provide other entertainment as the first round of chicks have fledged, and bluebirds have refilled the boxes with a second nest, even as they continue to feed their fledglings.

Last week I was lucky to see a mother bluebird beating a large caterpillar on a branch while two young fledglings waited for a bite.

Not all babies are so fortunate. I found a tiny chipping sparrow in our driveway that was unable to fly. It either fell or was pushed from its nest prematurely, and within a day it died.

Even if they fledge successfully, young birds often end up preyed upon by a variety of animals.

Patience is needed when trying to find a bird’s nest. Keep your eyes peeled for birds carrying twigs, grass, feathers, fur or insects in their beaks.

