Daffodils, cherries, spicebush and red maples are among the early bloomers that think spring has arrived.

Maybe it has. There is no killing frost in the immediate forecast, and it sure looks, sounds and feels like spring.

I saw the first comma butterfly last week. These scalloped-winged butterflies are among the earliest to emerge, as they overwinter as adults. A few native bees are searching for nectar.

Bluebirds and chickadees are checking out our nesting boxes, and birdsong fills the air each morning.

Male birds are putting on new, breeding plumage. Mating rituals have begun, and in some cases, have already been successful, prompting nest construction.

Bears are waking up and have begun marauding bird feeders. It’s time to bring feeders in at night.

March is the last month for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology Feeder Watch, a winter ritual Michael and I have conducted in our backyard for six years.

Our records join thousands submitted from all over the country by citizen scientists who help keep track of bird populations and movements.

We also look out for illness. Finch eye disease is the most common. When we spot a finch, usually a house finch, with a swollen or missing eye, we immediately take down the feeders, bleach them lightly and leave them down for a week or more to prevent the spread of the disease.

Each count is conducted at least five days apart. While we normally average 14 to 16 species, we have had 32 different species at our feeders over the last six years.

I love to spend an hour looking out the window to see who shows up. Sometimes I recognize individuals: the dove with the extra white feathers, the house finch that looks orange rather than red, the junco with a growth under its eye, the cardinal missing its crest.

On our most recent count, the ground was covered with 20 white-throated sparrows and a handful of juncos. These birds generally move to higher elevations and cooler climes for the summer.

Two male cardinals chased each other from the feeder, vying for the attention of a female.

Solitary downy and red-bellied woodpeckers came for the suet between their journeys up and down tree trunks in search of insects.

Bluebirds use the feeding station as a perch to hunt for worms and insects, and are not interested in sunflower seeds, niger (thistle) or millet.

Chickadees, titmice and nuthatches take turns grabbing sunflower seeds, while goldfinches squabble over niger.

An occasional blue jay will come squawking in, scaring everyone else away, but not staying long, as though he knows he’s an intruder.

Less frequent visitors include song sparrows and chipping sparrows, which can be hard to spot among the white-throats. It’s like reading a “Where’s Waldo?” book.

Sometimes brown creepers and yellow-bellied sapsuckers are drawn to the activity, as are hermit thrushes and pileated woodpeckers.

Our northern visitors, a pair of purple finches, seem to have headed back toward Canada in the last two weeks.

Ready or not, spring has sprung.