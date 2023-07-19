A pair of bluebirds perched above their nest box called softly to their chicks, urging them to come out into the world.

One brave chick poked his head out and looked. Minutes later he stuck more of his body out, then abruptly retreated.

It’s a big world out there.

After having spent 15 to 20 days safely ensconced in its nesting box with daily food deliveries, this chick was reluctant to test his wings.

In a few minutes, however, it peeked out again and flew impressively about 100 feet from its nest, only to crash against the bottom of a cedar tree and plop into the grass.

Fortunately, the baby soon poked his head up and hopped around the tree, apparently unharmed.

His father successfully called him up into the cedar, where he would be safer from predators.

The male found a large caterpillar and bashed it in a nearby tree before delivering his chick its first outdoor breakfast.

While I didn’t see another chick exit, I spied a second one fluttering down to the ground from a red maple tree. He hopped around before arriving at the base of the tree and disappearing from view.

Michael and I maintain nine boxes on our road and already have had two broods launch this year.

Bluebirds generally start building nests at the end of March, start round two at the end of May and can have up to four broods in one season.

To start the process, a male bluebird will gather nesting material and flutter in front of a box to attract his mate, but he leaves the heavy lifting to her.

The mother builds the nest alone, and quickly.

She lays one egg per day and once she is finished, she begins the incubation process. Bluebirds generally lay four to five eggs.

Incubation lasts 13 to 17 days and young chicks grow fast enough to leave the nest 15 to 20 days after hatching. Parents continue to feed fledglings for up to a month.

That means a lot of work by both parents. Almost all baby birds need soft, squishy caterpillars that are easily digested and full of protein. And they need a lot of them.

Doug Tallamy, an entomologist at the University of Delaware, found to raise one brood of chickadees, for example, requires 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars!

That’s why native plants are crucial for birds. Insects are found in abundance on native plants and hardly at all on non-natives.

Bluebirds are master hunters. They can often be spotted perched high on a limb or a wire, staring down at the ground before swooping down to snatch an insect.

Bluebirds were in serious decline in the 1960s and 70s from habitat loss, competition with house sparrows and starlings, severe weather and pesticide use.

In the 1990s, efforts to provide nesting boxes have nearly returned their populations to 1960s levels, proof that we can be a positive influence in the world that looks so big to a baby bluebird.