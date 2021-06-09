For Love of Nature: Breeding bird survey always fun

Just after 6 a.m. Friday, we walked slowly to a pond off Coffee Road to search for our first bird of the day.

Sure enough, five wood ducks were swimming quickly away from us. Wood ducks usually fly at the slightest motion, but these birds stayed in the water with their three youngsters.

A male wood duck is one of the most striking birds in the world, with its green head, black face, white bridle, green back, yellow sides and chestnut breast and rump.

This was the first stop on our route to help with the 48th annual Breeding Bird Survey of the Lynchburg Bird Club.

Birders fan out across a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the University of Lynchburg campus in late May or early June when birds have stopped migrating.

Michael and I spent five hours with Bob Epperson and his mother, Betty, to bird roads near our house.

Bob had birded another part of this section two days before and found a whopping 74 species, the most in his six years of doing the route. Bob knows where the birds are.

To confirm whether a bird is breeding, we look for birds carrying nesting material or food, seeing an active nest or watching fledglings being fed by a parent.