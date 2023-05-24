This time of year, I cannot go outside without my binoculars.

Every morning I hear songs I have not heard for a year and need help remembering which warbler is which.

Yes, it’s time. From April through May, many birds are migrating through our area. Some stay, particularly at higher elevations, while most continue their long journey north from Central or South America.

Of all the migrants, wood warblers are the most fascinating and the most confounding. These tiny gems of the forest average four to six inches in length and sport beautiful colors and patterns.

They flit from one branch to the next, eating insects to fuel their voyages, and somehow, singing away as they go.

Many of their songs are similar, and when trees are fully leafed out, you may never see them and have to identify them by sound. Increasingly, I am using my Merlin app to verify their songs, after guessing what I’m hearing.

The males are the ones to look for. Their breeding plumage is bright and beautiful, while the females sport drabber versions that are extremely hard to ID. Warbler names usually describe their looks.

Our yard has had a great variety this year, including the always first-of-the-season Louisiana waterthrush. Early and abundant were yellow-rumped warblers, which we occasionally can see year round.

They were followed by Cape Mays, with their chestnut and yellow faces, black-and-white warblers, black-throated blues, northern parulas, black-throated greens, American redstarts and chestnut-sided warblers.

In nearby fields along streams we have seen the common yellowthroat, which is anything but common, and at Reusens Dam, the yellow warbler.

We only saw or heard a couple of these species: magnolia warblers, bay-breasted warblers, blackpolls, ovenbirds, Tennessee warblers, and for the first time, a Canada warbler with its yellow breast and black necklace.

We usually go to Radar Road on Apple Orchard Mountain to see the Canada, where they like to hang out on boulders. There, and a bit lower on Warbler Road, we also saw cerulean warblers, worm-eating warblers and hooded warblers this year.

Warblers need a lot of fuel to continue their journeys. While many stay in our mountains for the summer, large numbers head north to Canada. When Michael and I were there four years ago to see the migration, we found several dead warblers that seemed to have simply run out of fuel.

When I’m not craning my neck to see warblers, I’m also happy to see rose-breasted grosbeaks, scarlet tanagers and Swainson’s thrushes.

In our yard, I’m also looking for fledglings, which are usually begging loudly for food. So far I’ve seen a baby cardinal, downy woodpecker and several house finches.

While babies from six of our bluebird boxes have already fledged, we haven’t seen a single one. The lives of babies are tough: everyone — including other birds, snakes and cats — wants to eat them, and weather also can be deadly.

Still, the miracle and diversity in nature never fails to amaze. Keep your eyes open.