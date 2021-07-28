For Love of Nature: Call for an end to killing contests

‘End cruel wildlife-killing contests in Virginia,” said the message from the Center for Biological Diversity.
“Each year in Virginia, countless coyotes, foxes, bobcats and other wildlife suffer and die in cruel killing contests, where event organizers offer prizes to the contestants who kill the most or largest animals,” the email said.
What? How did I not know about this?
The bad news is this is true. The good news is the Department of Wildlife Resources is considering banning the practice.
You have until Friday to comment, so please read on.
“Incentivizing the killing of native wildlife is not only cruel and unsporting — it’s ecologically harmful. These killing contests disregard the important roles of their targets, like the coyotes and foxes who keep rodent populations in check.
“Such blood sport also puts animals that aren’t targeted, like family dogs, at risk of being shot or caught in painful traps,” the Center for Biological Diversity notes.
At least 18 contests were held in Virginia from 2015 to 2021, according to the Virginia Mercury.
In one example, during the multistate Eastern U.S. Predator Calling Championship, held in Virginia since 2017, participants killed more than 800 animals and were awarded more than $20,000 in cash and prizes during just one weekend in 2020.
Organizers and participants often defend these killing sprees by claiming “reducing predators” will boost deer or turkey populations, or make farm animals safer. As if we need more deer.
Predators play an important role in the ecosystem by keeping other animals, including deer, in check and restoring habitat.
Killing coyotes is actually the worst way to reduce their numbers. When coyotes are under threat, they produce more offspring and increase their territory.
According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the most effective and humane way to deal with coyote problems is to prevent conflict by not feeding wildlife, securing trash containers or other food sources and keeping pets indoors. Coyotes can also be scared off with loud noises, projectiles or sprays.
Eight states have already banned killing contests, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, Washington and, most recently, Maryland.
According to DWR, there have been numerous predator-hunting competitions hosted in Virginia, including several large regional contests with animals transported in from other states.
After these contests, participants usually just dump the bodies out of public view.
DWR is concerned improper disposal of out-of-state carcasses could facilitate the spread of the parasite Echinococcus multilocularis, a small tapeworm that has potential human health implications and is much more common in foxes and coyotes in some other states.
Wildlife and conservation professionals have expressed concern that negative attitudes associated with these contests may undermine public support for hunting in general.
We must stop thinking of other animals, especially predators, as nuisances. We are wiping out life on this planet to our own detriment, and this is a particularly heinous way to do it.
Let DWR hear from you by Friday. Submit your comments now at https://dwr.virginia.gov/regulations/2021-predator-hunting-contests/
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.