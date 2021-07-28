For Love of Nature: Call for an end to killing contests

‘End cruel wildlife-killing contests in Virginia,” said the message from the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Each year in Virginia, countless coyotes, foxes, bobcats and other wildlife suffer and die in cruel killing contests, where event organizers offer prizes to the contestants who kill the most or largest animals,” the email said.

What? How did I not know about this?

The bad news is this is true. The good news is the Department of Wildlife Resources is considering banning the practice.

You have until Friday to comment, so please read on.

“Incentivizing the killing of native wildlife is not only cruel and unsporting — it’s ecologically harmful. These killing contests disregard the important roles of their targets, like the coyotes and foxes who keep rodent populations in check.

“Such blood sport also puts animals that aren’t targeted, like family dogs, at risk of being shot or caught in painful traps,” the Center for Biological Diversity notes.

At least 18 contests were held in Virginia from 2015 to 2021, according to the Virginia Mercury.