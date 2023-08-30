Whether I am hiking on the Appalachian Trail, riding a bike at Blackwater Creek or paddling on the James River, I always meet people out enjoying nature.

Very few people show disdain for sunshine, birds and blossoms. Some people love trees, others mammals or reptiles. Nature provides a passion for every taste imaginable.

Even if you don’t appreciate spiders or snakes, most of us learned in elementary school about the importance of the biodiversity on Earth, often referred to as the web of life. When we upset those connections, things go awry very quickly.

Most people also seem to prefer to drink clean water, breathe clean air and eat safe food.

As the rhetoric rises and folks become more polarized, it seems nature may be the antidote to what ails us.

Folks of all political persuasions can be found fishing, birdwatching and taking a stroll in a park, and for good reason.

Studies show spending time outdoors improves our health and lifts our moods, and most of us know that intuitively.

When we lose that connection to the natural world of which we are a part, we also lose a connection to each other.

From the bacteria in our guts to the slugs on our lettuce plants, every creature on Earth depends on others to survive.

Plants provide oxygen, shade and shelter, while animals provide food and companionship.

Even people who know very little about the natural world are often mesmerized by it, although they may spend too much time on social media and not enough outside.

On Facebook, for example, there are groups for Virginia Wildlife, the Virginia Native Plant Society and many others. Multiple times per day, people post photos of plants and animals they can’t identify but want to learn about.

Apps like iNaturalist and ebird are increasing in popularity in part because we are afraid of losing our connection to the natural world.

When I visited 25 national parks seven years ago, people jockeyed for a chance to get a good look at bison, elephant seals, redwoods and giant sequoias.

That awe of other species, that desire to keep our world full of varied and interesting life forms, however, doesn’t always translate into the actions we need to restore what we are losing too rapidly.

It’s getting increasingly hard for anyone to deny the impacts of climate change. At least 115 people have died in Maui, where changing rainfall and invasive species set up a cataclysmic fire.

Earlier this summer, many Americans inhaled the smoke from Canadian wildfires, which are still raging. Folks in California experienced their first tropical storm in 84 years.

Around the world, torrential rains, landslides, fires and record heat are playing havoc with the lives of people and other life forms.

Scientists warn that 20 years from now this will seem like a mild summer. That ought to be enough to bring us together.

We must all do our part to preserve this magnificent planet by focusing on what is really important.