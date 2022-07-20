For Love of Nature: Canada geese and cardinals top breeding bird count

For five days in early June, 25 volunteers pitched in for the 49th Annual Lynchburg Bird Club Breeding Bird Count.

They found 102 species and 6,757 individual birds across a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the University of Lynchburg campus.

The count is held in late May or early June when birds have stopped migrating and settle down to breed.

Club President Gene Sattler recently released results from that effort, which found the most numbers among two species: 359 Canada geese and 335 northern cardinals.

Rounding out the top five were 321 European starlings, 262 chimney swifts and a tie at 229 between American robins and tufted titmice.

But birders are usually most interested in rarer species. Sattler noted that the club broke its average species total of 101 by one for the first time in four years thanks to a late migrating olive-sided flycatcher found at Monacan Park.

Other unusual finds were a pied-billed grebe at College Lake and a cliff swallow nesting colony at the Mount Athos Road bridge.

It was also a good year for warblers: Kentucky, hooded and yellow warblers were all found after being missed last year.

Species missing from the count this year were northern bobwhite, absent six of the last 10 counts, and common nighthawk, infrequent on the count since 1998 and absent on 12 of the last 25 counts.

Several species were found in record high numbers. Eight bald eagles were tallied, beating the previous high of six in 2005.

“This is no surprise as the species has been expanding inland from the coast and increasing in numbers in the Lynchburg area since the first eagle nest was found here on the James River in 2002,” Sattler wrote. “Now there are at least three nests near downtown Lynchburg and others in the area.”

A record seven great horned owls were counted, with more than four individuals only found in four previous years. This year’s high number is probably the result of three more volunteer hours in the dark and the fortuitous encounter of pairs on three different territories.

Other species setting records were American redstart, cerulean warbler, scarlet tanager and orchard oriole, but Sattler noted there is no reason to expect these numbers reflect long-term trends.

Common grackle was the only species found at its record low of 210. Its numbers increased the first 25 years of the count with an average of 625 per year, while it has decreased since then with an average of 450 the last 24 years.

The decline may be due to illegal killing of this bird, which is considered an agricultural pest.

Two other species were found in noticeably lower numbers, northern flickers at 13 and barn swallows at 78. Flickers are declining across the U.S., possibly from starling competition, dead snag declines and/or pesticides, while the lower barn swallow numbers here may be an anomaly.

The club found breeding evidence for 38 species, including green heron young at Lake Vista and a redstart and summer tanager each carrying food.