For Love of Nature: Cause of bird mortality in NoVa unclear

If you find birds that have died from a window or car strike or cat predation, there is no need to report those findings.

One theory emerging about the cause of these inexplicable deaths comes from Brian Evans, a bird ecologist with the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center.

Evans realized that as trillions of cicadas emerged from their 17-year nap, birds that feasted on the insects died in large numbers.

While it’s not clear the cicadas were responsible for the bird deaths, the deaths largely overlapped with areas where Brood X (10) of the cicadas emerged. We are not near that brood.

Evans said there are no good estimates on how many hundreds or thousands of birds have died, but more than 600 birds suffering from the symptoms have been taken to wildlife rehab centers.

One theory is a fungus called massospora, which infects cicadas, may negatively impact birds as they gobble down the protein-rich insects.

Pesticides also are a potential cause. Evans said the cicadas have lived underneath us for 17 years and could have been accumulating toxins such as pesticides or heavy metals in the soil.

High concentrations of such toxins could be lethal as the birds switched their diets to cicadas.