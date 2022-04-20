For Love of Nature: Celebrate life with Lynchburg’s Week of Green

Lynchburg is honoring Earth Day and Arbor Day with a week of activities April 23 to 30 that include building a rain barrel, planting trees in a city park and creating homes for toads.

The Week of Green, sponsored by the departments of Parks & Recreation, Water Resources and Public Works, starts Saturday with displays at the Lynchburg Community Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Come learn about the organizations that work for a greener community and buy the fresh vegetables, fruit, meats and other items available at our wonderful market.

Saturday is also a day of service when you can help plant a riparian buffer along Ivy Creek in Peaks View Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet the city’s new arborist, Nicholas Meyer, and bring work gloves and water. All other tools will be provided.

To learn more about trees, consider becoming a Lynchburg Tree Steward. A special interest meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Miller Center. Tree Stewards are volunteers who prune and plant trees along city streets and in city parks and schools to help keep Lynchburg beautiful and cooler, conserve energy and control stormwater.

As a tree steward, I can tell you it’s an educational and rewarding experience, so please join us! We plan to have an extensive training in the fall, but you can join now and learn as you go.

On Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at the Miller Center, you can learn how to create a home for a toad in your garden or yard. Toads eat insects, slugs and other critters that munch on your plants, and they are fun to watch.

Also on April 27, you can learn more about solar power from a representative of Earth Right Energy Company at 1 p.m. at Ivy Creek Park.

On Thursday, April 28, you can bring in old t-shirts or use provided shirts to make bracelets in an “upcycle” project at Miller Center from 5 to 6 p.m.

A rain barrel workshop will follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., also at the Miller Center. You can learn how to build and install rain barrels to collect rainwater from your roof to water gardens and lawns and save on your water bill. Rain barrels can be purchased for $50 each at the workshop.

The week wraps up at Riverfront Park on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with live music, food trucks and fun earth-related activities.

Registration is required for all programs except the Community Market and Riverfront Park opening and closing events. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com or in person at Miller Center, 301 Grove St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also see the whole schedule in the January-April 2022 Parks and Recreation Activity Guide, which is mailed to Lynchburg households.

Be sure to register two to three days ahead of each program (now) and become an active participant in making Lynchburg a healthier, more vibrant city for all.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.