For Love of Nature: Celebrating 50 years of the Clean Water Act

Paddling on the James River and taking an occasional plunge (without submerging my head) have been among my favorite pastimes in Lynchburg.

The James and other rivers are much cleaner today than they were 50 years ago when a bipartisan Congress passed the Clean Water Act on Oct. 18, 1972, over the veto of President Richard Nixon.

Only two hours after the veto, the Senate voted 52-12 to override, with 17 votes from Republicans. The House followed, voting 247 to 23 to override, with 96 votes from Republicans.

Ah, the good old days.

The Trump administration weakened the act and the current administration is still trying to put regulations back where they were.

The Clean Water Act owes its beginning to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to a 2019 article in the Smithsonian magazine, the Cuyahoga caught fire in 1969 for at least the 10th time, but it was the first time the rest of the country took notice.

The water was nearly always covered in oil slicks with occasional corpses of rats floating by. But the deadly pollution meant jobs, so little action was taken.

The June 22, 1969 blaze only lasted 30 minutes before it was extinguished and caused about $50,000 in damage to railroad bridges spanning the river. No one even had time to take a photo of it.

In 1868, 1883, 1887, 1912, 1922, 1936, 1941, 1948 and 1952 the river had caught fire, wrote Laura La Bella in “Not Enough to Drink: Pollution, Drought, and Tainted Water Supplies.”

But many of those fires were far more costly than the one in 1969. Some caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and killed people. The Cuyahoga was far from the only river to catch fire during those years. Detroit, Philadelphia and Buffalo fought river blazes.

By 1968, Cleveland had been actively trying to clean up the river. That year, voters approved a $100 million bond program to fund cleanup, and the city attempted to improve its sewage system.

After the 1969 fire, Cleveland’s Mayor Carl Stokes, the first African-American elected mayor in a major American city, urged Congress to push for environmental regulation. Though the 1969 fire was relatively small, his efforts helped shape public perception.

Awareness was amplified when Time magazine published an article on the Cuyahoga fire—with an accompanying photo from an earlier incident in 1952. National Geographic featured the river in its December 1970 cover story “Our Ecological Crisis.”

In response, Congress established the Environmental Protection Agency in January 1970 and in April that year, 1,000 students marched down to the Cuyahoga River for the country’s first Earth Day, as similar marches occurred around the country.

Despite vast improvements, in 2018, EPA scientists tested dozens of sites along the Cuyahoga River bottom and found that polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) levels remain dangerously high, as is the case in the James.

Other scientists have found rivers filled with viruses, bacteria and parasites, including Salmonella, Clostridium, enteroviruses, Giardia and hepatitis A.

Don’t put your head under just yet.