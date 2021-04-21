For Love of Nature: Celebrating the Earth every day

Tomorrow marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, but we can celebrate the diversity of life on this planet every day and think about our role in protecting it.
Last week at Matts Creek, on a two-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail, Michael and our friends Glenn and Linda Buck celebrated.
We watched northern rough-winged swallows and tree swallows zoom over the James River Foot Bridge, and once on the trail, we saw wildflowers galore.
Bleeding heart was cascading over rock cliffs, while Virginia bluebells blanketed the ground near the James River.
Along the trail were tiny white flowers in the form of star chickweed, rue anemone and Dutchmen’s-breeches, which look like tiny pantaloons drying upside down. The last of the bloodroot was blooming.
We spied one patch of lousewort with its whorled yellow leaves and wild oats with their ivory-colored bells.
Bright red fire pinks popped from a distance, while beautiful blue-flag iris lined several sections of the trail with the promise of more to come.
Low-growing purple gaywings were prolific along parts of the trail with the red berries of partridgeberry and teaberry mingling in between.
Some trees were also blooming, including occasional redbuds, dogwoods and serviceberry.
Wild azaleas were getting ready to open their lovely pink flowers.
All along the James and Matts Creek we heard and saw Louisiana waterthrushes marking territory as they bobbed their tails incessantly. We heard our first black and white warblers and a dozen other species.
Michael glimpsed a small garter snake.
Each week brings new blossoms and new life. We came home to see a box turtle crossing the road and a toad on the porch.
You don’t have to go far to enjoy nature. Just walk out your door. City, county and state parks and bike trails are plentiful in our region.
So get out and enjoy the natural beauty all around us. Listen to bird song. Smell flowers. Walk in the woods.
If nature doesn’t inspire us to protect it, I don’t know what will.
Teach your children and grandchildren to appreciate biodiversity in all its miraculous forms.
Teach them not to litter, not just because it’s an eyesore, but because littering attracts animals to the road, where we kill them with our vehicles. Litter often ends up in waterways, where it can also be lethal.
Turn off your lights at night: they kill countless insects and disrupt many other animals.
Lower your impact on the planet in two easy ways: don’t waste food and eat less meat.
Go a step further and help restore healthy ecosystems. You can plant flowers for pollinators and native shrubs and trees.
You can adopt a stretch of road and keep it clean.
You can help the James River Association monitor water quality and plant trees along riparian buffers.
You can join the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and help maintain the AT.
Build a nesting box for bluebirds, owls, wood ducks or bats. Set up a birdbath.
We all have to help recreate an abundant world for future generations.
Make every day Earth Day.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.