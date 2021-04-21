For Love of Nature: Celebrating the Earth every day

Wild azaleas were getting ready to open their lovely pink flowers.

All along the James and Matts Creek we heard and saw Louisiana waterthrushes marking territory as they bobbed their tails incessantly. We heard our first black and white warblers and a dozen other species.

Michael glimpsed a small garter snake.

Each week brings new blossoms and new life. We came home to see a box turtle crossing the road and a toad on the porch.

You don’t have to go far to enjoy nature. Just walk out your door. City, county and state parks and bike trails are plentiful in our region.

So get out and enjoy the natural beauty all around us. Listen to bird song. Smell flowers. Walk in the woods.

If nature doesn’t inspire us to protect it, I don’t know what will.

Teach your children and grandchildren to appreciate biodiversity in all its miraculous forms.

Teach them not to litter, not just because it’s an eyesore, but because littering attracts animals to the road, where we kill them with our vehicles. Litter often ends up in waterways, where it can also be lethal.