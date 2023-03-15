For nearly a century, the water from Little Irish Creek has been largely diverted into the Pedlar Reservoir, Lynchburg’s primary water source, located in the George Washington National Forest in Amherst County.

Little Irish Creek is the first creek to feed the Pedlar River below the reservoir’s dam.

The siphoning of an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 gallons a day from Little Irish Creek has done little to fill the reservoir, from which the city pulls about 11 million gallons a day.

But taking water from Little Irish Creek has negatively impacted both the creek and the Pedlar River below the dam.

The Pedlar is reduced to a trickle in times of drought and reaches unhealthy low levels many summers, threatening the aquatic species that live below the dam, including endangered mussels.

Rather than apply for a new permit from the U.S. Forest Service to continue piping from the creek, the city removed the pipe on Oct. 25.

On March 5, a group of 14 gathered along the bank of Little Irish Creek to celebrate its liberation.

Judy Strang raised a glass of sparkling cider to toast the creek’s freedom and read from Mary Oliver’s poem, “When I am among the trees.” The last two stanzas were most appropriate:

Around me the trees stir in their leaves and call out, “Stay awhile.” The light flows from their branches. And they call again, “it’s simple,” they say, “and you too have come into the world to do this, to go easy, to be filled with light, and to shine.”

As Little Irish Creek roared behind us, tumbling down the rocks in sparkling waterfalls, it did again go easy.

Judy, who years ago founded the Friends of the Pedlar, knew the river needed the water from Little Irish Creek.

She also knew that the city’s most recent 20-year permit would be up for renewal in 2022, and she and other neighbors of the Pedlar had been in touch with the city and the Forest Service many times.

Tim Mitchell, director of water resources for the city, said Friday that several factors played into the decision not to renew the permit. He said the pipe had likely been installed in the 1930s to supplement water in the reservoir.

Now, he said, the water from Little Irish Creek was not needed most of the year, and the renewal process has become more vigorous because of environmental regulations.

Mitchell said the city is also concerned about the health of streams and sensitive to citizen concerns.

As Judy celebrated the creek’s liberation, she also noted that trees play a vital role in keeping a watershed healthy by stabilizing banks, reducing flooding, replenishing groundwater, capturing carbon and shading streams.

She said logging in the national forest and on private land is threatening the watershed that sustains 100,000 people.

Wendy Brubaker, who also attended the celebration, agreed.

“Water is precious, not only to humans, but to the all life,” she said. “We should do everything possible to keep waterways wild, clean and uninhibited.”