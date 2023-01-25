For Love of Nature: Christmas bird count nets 84 species

Results from the Lynchburg Bird Club Christmas Bird Count are in, and local birders found 84 different species, up from the 10-year average of 77 and a number not reached since 2008.

Birders counted 7,384 individuals on Dec. 17, down from an average of 7,800.

John Styrsky, a biology professor at the University of Lynchburg, compiled the data, which showed one species occurred in record numbers: 255 fish crows (previous record of 38 in 2010).

“This species can be quite abundant at times in Lynchburg, particularly around the University of Lynchburg campus where they can number in the hundreds in late autumn and early winter,” Styrsky said. “By the date of the Christmas Bird Count, however, they seem to be less numerous.”

Fish crows and American crows look virtually alike, though fish crows are slightly smaller. You have to hear them to reliably know the difference. The fish crow has a short, nasal cah or cah-cah. Sorry, you have to be there.

European starlings topped the count with 762 individuals, followed by 580 Canada geese, 546 white-throated sparrows, 398 American crows and 383 dark-eyed juncos.

A tally of 320 blue jays, 255 fish crows, 217 turkey vultures, 203 mourning doves and 203 ring-necked ducks rounded out the top 10. Most of the ducks were floating on Fox Runn Lake off Coffee Road, where Michael and I helped with the count.

“We haven’t seen numbers of ring-necked ducks in the triple digits since 2007, and the 203 observed this year is the most since 302 in 2002,” Styrksy said. The numbers on the lake have dwindled since the count.

In addition to counting birds, Styrsky keeps his eye on volunteer observers, who numbered 25 this year, down from an average of 31, and spent 80 hours looking for birds, including 50 hours on foot.

The club’s cumulative total remains at 142 species, though some seem to have disappeared for good, including the northern bobwhite, which hasn’t been spotted in 15 years.

Other species missing in action included the American coot, which was found every year from 1974 to 2014, but was observed on only three counts in the last 10 years.

Ring-billed gulls and common grackles were also no-shows.

A real surprise was a group of six evening grosbeaks at a feeder. This species hasn’t been recorded since 1996.

A rufous hummingbird was also spotted at a feeder, but disappeared after the “bomb cyclone” of cold came through the following week.

Other encouraging numbers were 40 red-tailed hawks, the most since 41 were counted in 2012 (10-year average is 25).

It was also a good year for owls with 10 great-horned owls, 17 eastern screech-owls and 10 barred owls, more than double their 10-year averages (5, 8 and 5, respectively).

Five American kestrels were the most counted since 2006, when eight were found.

A total of 36 ruby-crowned kinglets were counted, the most since 41 in 2008. Their 10-year average is 18.

This was the Lynchburg Bird Club’s 82nd year doing a Christmas count, an amazing feat in itself.