For Love of Nature: Congaree National Park offers old growth tranquility

The 200-year-old loblolly pine loomed 150 feet above our heads, while the knobby knees of bald cypress trees poked out of layers of dirt laid down over centuries.
The old-growth forest of Congaree National Park is a serene place, both because of its habitat and the fact that it’s one of the top 10 least visited national parks in the country.
Congaree joined the park system as a national monument in 1976 to protect it from logging, and was named a national park in 2003. The park encompasses 20,000 acres of bottomland hardwood and pine forest wilderness, which is periodically flooded by groundwater or surface water.
Located outside Columbia, South Carolina, Congaree is among the tallest hardwood forests in the world, with trees averaging more than 130 feet in sections of the forest.
Michael and I hiked the popular boardwalk trail, looping nearly three miles through forest wetland. As always, we focused not only on the vegetation, but the birds.
As soon as we walked toward the Visitor Center, ruby-crowned kinglets started twittering overhead. We spotted golden-crowned kinglets and pine warblers immediately afterwards, feeding frenetically on insects.
We were serenaded by kinglets throughout our walk, and these tiniest of birds proved the most ubiquitous. Twice we saw a rare display – the ruby-crowned kinglet fluffing up its red top as it chased a blue-headed vireo out of its territory. Most of the time, the crown is hidden.
The other spectacular bird of the day was a yellow-throated warbler, a spring and fall migrant that we don’t often see in Virginia.
The point of being in Congaree, though, is to gaze up at the bald cypress, with their hundreds of knees poking up through soil or water, as well as the tupelos, both trees that boast wide, flared bases to stabilize them in waterlogged soils and floods.
The dark-colored mud of clay and leaves is called Dorovan muck. At eight feet thick, it filters water, traps pollution and helps keep the floodplain and the Congaree River clean.
Bald cypress knees are still something of a mystery, but it’s believed they help provide the tree with extra strength during floods and high winds.
These trees can live more than 1,000 years and are rot- and water-resistant. Native Americans used this “wood eternal” to make canoes, while European settlers logged it for docks, bridges and cabinetry, nearly decimating the old growth.
Tupeolos grow only where water is plentiful. The wood is highly sought after by woodcarvers, especially for carving waterfowl. Some tupelos are also valued for honey produced from their flowers.
The forest floor primarily supports switch cane, a close relative of sugar cane, with patches of dwarf palmettos that seek gaps in the canopy, like those left by Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
In warmer weather, Congaree is a great place for a kayak adventure, and in late May, visitors flock to the park to see synchronous fireflies. That’s the time to avoid to fully appreciate the peace and quiet.
