For Love of Nature: Connecting population and planetary health

Because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, not only will women’s rights and health be harmed, but so will every living creature on the planet.

When we talk about right to life, we very conveniently forget about the other life around us.

Cut down the Amazon rainforest for soybeans and cattle. Who cares? Snuff out every living creature on land for houses, shopping malls, industry. So what?

We have to feed, house and employ our skyrocketing population.

As I have noted, there were fewer than 3 billion people when I was born 64 years ago. There are now nearly 8 billion.

A finite planet cannot support infinite growth. The proof is here.

As we foul our nest, an estimated 9 million people die every year from air, water and toxic chemical pollution, according to a May 2022 report by The Lancet Planetary Health.

If you really care about human life, you have to care about all life. To be healthy, we need ample clean air, water and food. We have to leave room for other beings.

This basic biological fact is obscured by the political and religious beliefs we have created to make humans reign supreme. But we will fade away, whether we do it quickly or slow the process.

I vote for slowing it down, giving future generations of all species the chance to have healthy lives on this extraordinary planet.

That picture is getting increasingly difficult to imagine: how can we stay positive in the midst of mass extinction, climate change and pollution?

One answer is to cultivate hope where you live. Whether you are growing native plants, raising bees, growing your own food or preserving a piece of land through a conservation easement, there are multiple ways to restore the natural world around you.

Another answer is to support education of all kinds, including reproductive education so girls and boys understand how conception occurs and how to prevent it until they are ready for a family of their own.

Population Connection, one of the only organizations focused on reversing human population growth, recently published an issue titled “American Abortion Bans and African Baby Booms.”

It notes that while humans have made progress in reducing our population rate, we still add 80 million people each year to this overcrowded planet.

Abortion is not a choice any woman wants to make. No little girl grows up hoping for one, but in the U.S., 45% of pregnancies remain unintended, only slightly better than the global rate of 48%.

Many women still have no access to reliable birth control or partners willing to prevent pregnancy. The burden of unintended pregnancy falls on the poorest, least educated women.

I have been watching the PBS show “Call the Midwife,” based on a memoir of a midwife in east London in the late 1950s and 1960s. I watch in horror as women have child after child or seek back-alley abortions, which maim or kill them.

Surely in 2022, we don’t need to return to that era.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.