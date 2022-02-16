For Love of Nature: Consider Virginia Master Naturalist training

The Central Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course is being offered in a unique outdoor format this year at Claytor Nature Study Center in Bedford County.

The revamped course will be a workshop-style format that includes guest lecturers, discussions and fieldwork. The deadline to apply is March 4.

“We’ll dig into a variety of Virginia’s habitats, practice animal and plant identification skills, meet environmental and conservation professionals from our local, state and federal organizations, and explore citizen science and other volunteer opportunities together,” said Danielle Racke, education coordinator at Claytor, which is owned by the University of Lynchburg.

Central Virginia Master Naturalists contribute about 2,800 hours of volunteer work each year to help preserve our natural world. They can be found planting trees to create riparian buffers along rivers, building bluebird boxes, maintaining hiking trails or giving lectures on bats to audiences across the state.

The course will be held on periodic Saturdays between April and October, with supplementary field trips and volunteer opportunities interspersed.

Most material is accessible to ages 14 and up. A new Toddling in Nature class will be offered simultaneously for toddlers, and adults taking the basic training course will receive priority registration.

Instructors come from local colleges and universities as well as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Department of Forestry. Subjects include geology, plants, birds, soils, reptiles, ecology, streams, mammals, forests, insects, wetlands, fish and conservation.

Once the course is complete, master naturalists can choose to work on existing projects or create their own.

Certification is maintained annually through 40 hours of volunteer work and eight hours of advanced training. Master naturalists focus on three areas: education, citizen science and stewardship.

Educational activities include presentations, interpretive programs at parks or other natural areas and programs for school groups and other audiences.

Opportunities to work with children abound, including at Claytor Nature Study Center, where hundreds of schoolchildren visit for lessons on aquatic life in the Big Otter River.

Citizen science activities include stream monitoring, bird counts, surveying rare plants and wildlife mapping.

Stewardship activities include invasive plant removal, stream cleanups, trail building, tree planting and other habitat restoration.

Many naturalists contribute volunteer hours by maintaining sections of the Appalachian Trail, becoming a Lynchburg Tree Steward or planting trees for the Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District.

Cost of the training is $125 per person and includes course materials and books.

The course is open to residents of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.

Claytor Nature Center is located at 1844 Woods Road in Bedford. Class dates are April 16, April 30, May 28, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24 and Oct. 15, with a tentative graduation of Oct. 29 or Nov. 5.

Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Apply at http://cvmn.org/membership/btc/.

If you have ever wanted to learn more about local flora and fauna, this is a great opportunity.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.