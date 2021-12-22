For Love of Nature: Contemplating the Angel Oak at Christmas

Massive. Majestic. Magnificent.

These words barely describe the Angel Oak, a southern live oak on Johns Island near Charleston, South Carolina, believed to be 400-500 years old.

Michael and I recently visited this sacred tree, imagining how it grew from a tiny acorn before European settlers overran this continent, destroying most of its indigenous people, as well as many other living things, including oaks like this one.

The Angel Oak is not the largest southern live oak in the country — the Seven Sisters near New Orleans holds the record — but it is among one of the most photographed and painted.

The twisting, muscular symmetry of the oak and its branches create one of nature’s finest works of art. To stand under this tree is to be in one of the world’s most impressive cathedrals.

The City of Charleston wisely purchased land around the tree in 1991 after it had been severely damaged during Hurricane Hugo in 1989, though you wouldn’t know it now.

The tree stands 66.5 feet tall, measures 28 feet in diameter and has a canopy that covers 17,200 square feet.

Its lengthy branches dip into the earth, only to pop up again, and its longest branch is 187 feet long, more than half the length of a football field.

When a 500-unit apartment complex was proposed in 2012, further threatening the tree, a court challenge by the Coastal Conservation League stopped the project. In 2013, the Lowcountry Land Trust was able to purchase 17 acres adjacent to the Angel Oak to be sure it has adequate space and water for its roots.

While many southern live oaks throughout the south are draped in Spanish moss, very little appeared on this tree.

Spanish moss is an epiphyte, a plant that grows on another but is not parasitic. Most epiphytes are found in moist tropical areas, where they access sunlight high in the tree canopy in dense shaded forests and exploit the nutrients available from leaf and other organic debris that collects at the tops of trees.

Michael and I marveled at many 200-year-old live oaks with Spanish moss glistening in the sun or looking especially spooky in the fog, but the most abundant epiphyte on the Angel Oak is, perhaps appropriately, the resurrection fern.

This remarkable plant can lose 75% of its water content during a typical dry period and possibly up to 97% in an extreme drought, shriveling to a grayish brown clump of leaves.

Even though it appears dead, when it is exposed to water again, it will “come back to life” and be green and healthy.

While the Angel Oak tree’s name derives from the estate of slave owners Justus and Martha Angel, local folklore tells stories of ghosts of former enslaved people appearing as angels around the tree.

Perhaps the tree itself is an angel, withstanding untold harms and threats to remind us that nature is both powerful and beautiful, but also needs to be appreciated and preserved.

