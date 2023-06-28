A bright red male cardinal carefully prised a sunflower seed out from our feeder and gave it to a begging baby.

I did a double take as I realized the baby looked nothing like the cardinal; it was, in fact, a baby brown-headed cowbird.

The cardinal had adopted the baby as his own. After all, it hatched in the nest he and his mate had prepared.

Cowbirds are parasitic, that is, they lay their eggs in other birds’ nests and leave the care and feeding to other adults. What a scam!

The more I think about it, however, the more I think they are pretty darn smart.

Imagine not having to sit for days on end keeping an egg warm, then working all day long to find food and carry it to a bunch of wide-mouthed babies before and after they fledge.

We almost always get one pair of cowbirds at our feeder in the spring. The male has a brown head and shiny black body, while the female is a muted grayish brown.

Females forgo building nests to put all their energy into producing eggs, sometimes more than three dozen a summer, according to Cornell University’s “All About Birds.”

Once confined to the open grasslands of middle North America, cowbirds surged in numbers and range as we built towns and cleared woods.

Even though cowbirds are native to North America, many people consider them a nuisance.

They often destroy the eggs and young of smaller songbirds and have been implicated in the decline of several endangered species, including Kirtland’s warbler and black-capped vireo.

Cowbirds often flock with other species of blackbirds, and they may visit your yard, especially if you scatter grain for ground birds.

Cowbirds are not only carefree parents, they have a swinging sex life. Genetic analyses show that males and females have several different mates within a single season.

Females lay eggs in the nests of more than 220 species of birds, and most individual females specialize on one particular host species.

Some birds, such as the yellow warbler, can recognize cowbird eggs but are too small to get the eggs out of their nests. Instead, they build a new nest over the top of the old one and hope cowbirds don’t return.

Some larger species puncture or grab cowbird eggs and throw them out of the nest, but the majority of foster parents don’t recognize cowbird eggs at all.

Cowbird eggs hatch faster than other species, giving the nestlings a head start in getting food from the parents. Young cowbirds also develop at a faster pace than their nest mates, and they sometimes toss out eggs and young nestlings or smother them in the bottom of the nest.

In winter, cowbirds may join huge roosts with several blackbird species. One such mixed roost in Kentucky contained more than five million birds.

About a dozen bird species worldwide, including cuckoos, practice brood parasitism. I have to admire their reproductive strategy. Nature has the most amazing ways of operating.